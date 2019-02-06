Experience the Empire State Building's "All Access Tour"

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced its new premium ticket offering, the "All Access Tour"-an exclusive, guided tour for visitors to the iconic landmark which features elements of the building which are otherwise off-limits to general ticket holders.

Available only through reservation at www.esbnyc.com for up to six people, visitors start their ESB journey in the Celebrity Entrance corridor with private access to its green room. Featuring its own bathroom and make-up room, this is the same green room where stars like Kristen Bell, John Cena, Adriana Lima, Eminem, Millie Bobby Brown, and the Radio City Rockettes get ready for special appearances. Enjoy complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, see memorabilia gifted by celebrity visitors and memorialize your visit with a selfie at the Halo Photo Booth. A chilled bottle of Veuve Cliquot is also available at an additional charge. Following the visit to the green room guests will embark on a private tour that includes a visit to the brand new guest-only entrance on 34th Street where they will receive a complimentary photo in front of a majestic 25-foot model of the Empire State Building. A behind-the-scenes look at archival construction photos on the Concourse level, a visit to the world-famous 86th floor open-air Observatory, and the grand finale, the beautifully restored Art Deco Fifth Avenue lobby, complete the package.

"As the Empire State Building continues to evolve and improve the experience for our guests, we are excited to launch the 'All Access Tour,' which takes you behind the velvet ropes," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, Senior Vice President of the Observatory. "The 'All Access Tour' provides everyone that reserves a space with the same treatment that celebrities and other distinguished guests receive when they visit the iconic landmark. Join us and create a memory that will last a lifetime."

The "All Access Tour" is available five times a day, Monday through Sunday and priced at $500 per person. Reservations are only available at www.esbnyc.com.

