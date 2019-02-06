

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $43.79 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.05 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.22 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $48.05 Mln. vs. $43.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.72 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX