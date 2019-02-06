

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.01 billion, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $2.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $15.66 billion from $15.84 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.34 Bln. vs. $0.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $15.66 Bln vs. $15.84 Bln last year.



