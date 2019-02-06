

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $842 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $3765 million, or $8.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1035 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1035 Mln. vs. $1173 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $2.69 last year.



