

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has once again regained the title of the most valuable public company in the world.



The tech giant surpassed Microsoft and Amazon on Wednesday after its market capitalization crossed $821.59 billion, according to CNBC. Microsoft ended the trading on Wednesday with a market value of $813.48 billion while Amazon had valuation of $805.70 billion.



The three tech giants have been fighting each other for the top spot for sometime now. Microsoft had ended 2018 on top and Amazon had briefly at the top this year.



Slowing sales of iPhone have negatively impacted Apple's shares over the past three months, which affected its market value and allowed Amazon and Microsoft to earn the top spot.



However, the recent earnings season has swung the pendulum back in Apple's favor. Apple's earnings report was appreciated by investors, as its stock soared nearly 7 percent the day after Apple's report.



