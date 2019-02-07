

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics (LG) and Infineon Technologies AG have teamed up to introduce leading edge Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology on the LG G8 ThinQ.



The company noted that Infineon's REAL3 image sensor chip will play a key role in the front-facing camera of the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ, to be unveiled in Barcelona during Mobile World Congress 2019.



Building upon the combined expertise of Infineon and pmdtechnologies in algorithms for processed 3D point clouds, the sensor will deliver a new level of front camera capability in a smartphone.



