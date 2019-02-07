First Quantum to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results on February 14, 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its fourth quarter 2018 and full year financial and operating results on Thursday February 14, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 15, 2019.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: February 15, 2019 Time: 9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PST)



Webcast: www.first-quantum.com



Dial in: North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570

North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919

United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107



Replay: Available from noon (EST) on February 15, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EST) on March 8, 2019

North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367

North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642



Passcode: 5469795

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.