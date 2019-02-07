sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results on February 14, 2019

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its fourth quarter 2018 and full year financial and operating results on Thursday February 14, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 15, 2019.

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:

February 15, 2019

Time:

9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PST)



Webcast:

www.first-quantum.com



Dial in:

North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570


North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919


United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107



Replay:

Available from noon (EST) on February 15, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EST) on March 8, 2019


North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367


North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642



Passcode:

5469795

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.


© 2019 PR Newswire