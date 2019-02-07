First Quantum to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results on February 14, 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") will publish its fourth quarter 2018 and full year financial and operating results on Thursday February 14, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 15, 2019.
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date:
February 15, 2019
Time:
9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PST)
Webcast:
www.first-quantum.com
Dial in:
North America: (toll free) (877) 291-4570
North America and international: 1 (647) 788-4919
United Kingdom: (toll free) 0-800-051-7107
Replay:
Available from noon (EST) on February 15, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EST) on March 8, 2019
North America: (toll free) (800) 585-8367
North America and international: 1 (416) 621-4642
Passcode:
5469795
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com.