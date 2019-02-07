sprite-preloader
07.02.2019
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier completes acquisition of Global 7500 aircraft wing program

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today confirmed the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the Global 7500 wing program from Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI).

Pursuant to a lease agreement for Triumph's Red Oak, Texas facility, Bombardier will continue to operate the production line with the employees currently supporting the program.

About Bombardier
With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Mark MasluchSimon Letendre
Director, Communications and Public AffairsManager, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Business AircraftBombardier Inc.
+1 514 855 7167+1 514 924 4893

Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 5727


