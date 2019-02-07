Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier completes acquisition of Global 7500 aircraft wing program

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today confirmed the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the Global 7500 wing program from Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI).

Pursuant to a lease agreement for Triumph's Red Oak, Texas facility, Bombardier will continue to operate the production line with the employees currently supporting the program.

