Huawei, Molex, Sumitomo Tektronix Join to Promote Next-Generation In-Vehicle Networks

NAV Alliance:

What: NAV Alliance will be a sponsor of the Automotive Ethernet Congress in Munich. During the Congress NAV Alliance representatives from member companies will be available to discuss the Alliance mission and its technical working groups:

Protocol Encapsulation for Ethernet

System Controls and Management

25G and 50G Automotive Ethernet PHY Specifications

Physical Layer System Component Integration

EMC Requirements and Limits

Why: Autonomous driving is creating a need for powerful in-vehicle networking solutions that can transmit data between the increasing number of high-resolution sensors, cameras and processing engines at blazing-fast speeds. Multi-Gigabit Ethernet provides the necessary levels of safety and reliability.

When: The Automotive Ethernet Congress takes place at the Westin Grand Munich from February 13-14. NAV Alliance members will be available at booth 50 during expo hours, 9:00-17:00.

Who: New NAV Alliance members, Huawei, Molex, Sumitomo and Tektronix will join the founding promoters in supporting the Congress. Alliance membership is made up of leaders in their respective segments as auto manufacturers and technology providers. To arrange a time to speak to a NAV Alliance representative email pr@nav-alliance.org.

About NAV Alliance

NAV Alliance was created to provide a platform for the automotive industry to develop the next generation of in-vehicle Network infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products. The Alliance was founded by leading vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers and networking players in the automotive market, sharing the goal of developing the ecosystem that is required for next-generation Multi-Gig Automotive Ethernet networks in the vehicle.

NAV ALLIANCE and NAV are trademarks and certification marks of NAV Alliance, Inc. (or its licensor) in the United States and other countries.

