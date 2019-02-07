

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America, affiliated to Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. , announced Thursday the launch of Toyota Tacoma's 2020 models at the Chicago Auto Show.



The company noted that the Tacoma midsize pickup line boosts its appeal for 2020 with revised styling, expanded multimedia tech, added comfort and convenience features and, for the TRD Pro, additional off-road tech.



The third-generation Tacoma pickup, with a design inspired by Toyota's legendary desert race trucks, continues the model's tradition of working hard and playing hard. More than 30 configurations in six model grades are available, the company said.



The Tacoma is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas in San Antonio and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Baja California in Baja California, Mexico.



