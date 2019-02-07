

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income attributable to shareholders climbed 24 percent to $3.72 billion from last year's $3.00 billion.



Earnings per share grew 25 percent to $24.83 from $19.90 a year ago. Earnings per share in Swiss francs climbed 24 percent to 24.28 francs from 19.58 francs last year.



Business operating profit increased 20% to $4.6 billion from last year's $3.80 billion. This was driven by underlying growth across the business, particularly in Life, and underwriting improvements in Property & Casualty.



The company said it is well on track to fully deliver on 2017 to 2019 targets with $1.1 billion in cumulative net cost savings achieved, a business operating profit after tax return on equity of 12.1% and a very strong estimated Zurich Economic Capital Model ratio of 125%.



Reflecting the underlying earnings growth and positive earnings outlook, Zurich's Board of Directors will propose an increase of approximately 6% to the dividend to 19 francs per share.



Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said, 'We have continued to strengthen our profitability and lower costs while growing our business, expanding our global footprint and broadening our range of innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of customers. This performance gives us great confidence as we enter the next phase of our development over the year ahead.'



