Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 7 February 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

VERY GOOD H1 FY19

+7.8% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (+5.0% REPORTED)

+12.8% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO1 (+10.6% REPORTED)

+11% NET PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS2

CONTINUED DELEVERAGING: NET DEBT EBITDA AT 2.6X3

UPGRADE OF FY19 GUIDANCE4

ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO BETWEEN +6% AND +8%

FY19-21 PLAN "TRANSFORM ACCELERATE":

SALES +4 TO +7% WITH OPERATING LEVERAGE OF C. 50-60 BPS PER ANNUM

SALES

Sales for H1 FY19 totalled €5,185m, with organic growth of +7.8% and reported growth of +5.0%, due to negative FX.

Growth continued to be dynamic, thanks to the consistent implementation of the medium-term growth and operational excellence roadmap:

good diversified growth

strong price mix, in particular on the Strategic International Brands

in particular on the Strategic International Brands positive impact of earlier Chinese New Year 5 which will unwind in H2

which will unwind in H2 significant progress on FY16-20 Operational Excellence roadmap: expectation is to complete €200m P&L savings by end June 2019, one year ahead of plan

Strong dynamism reflected consistent long-term investment:

Americas: robust growth +4%, with USA growing broadly in line with market

robust growth with USA growing broadly in line with market Asia-Rest of World: strong acceleration +16% , thanks to China and India (with both markets further enhanced by technical factors 5 ) and Africa Middle-East

strong acceleration , thanks to China and India (with both markets further enhanced by technical factors ) and Africa Middle-East Europe: stable overall, with continued momentum in Eastern Europe but contrasted performance in Western Europe

Very strong performance across portfolio, with strong price/mix at +2.3%:

Strategic International Brands: +10%, strong growth driven by Martell, Jameson, Scotch, Gin and Champagne and very good price/mix effect (+5.9%)

strong growth driven by Martell, Jameson, Scotch, Gin and Champagne and very good price/mix effect (+5.9%) Strategic Local Brands: +11%, acceleration thanks to Seagram's Indian whiskies (including positive pricing)

acceleration thanks to Seagram's Indian whiskies (including positive pricing) Specialty Brands: +11% with very strong growth of Lillet, Monkey 47 and Altos

with very strong growth of Lillet, Monkey 47 and Altos Strategic Wines: -8%, due to implementation of value strategy and high comparison basis on Campo Viejo (+23% in H1 FY18.)

Q2 Sales were €2,798m, with +5.6% organic growth (+3.2% reported), following a Q1 that was enhanced by phasing and the comparison base.

H2 growth is expected to moderate due to Martell sustainable growth management, wholesaler inventory optimisation in USA and a commercial dispute in France and Germany.

________________________

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Reported Group share

3 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.18 in 2018 vs. 1.13 in 2017

4 Guidance given to market on 29 August 2018 of organic PRO growth between +5% and +7%

5 CNY: Chinese New Year on 5 Feb 2019 vs. 16 Feb 2018; India: low comparison basis due to lapping highway ban in Q1 FY18

RESULTS

H1 FY19 PRO6 was €1,654m, with organic growth of +12.8% and +10.6% reported. For full-year FY19, the FX impact on PRO is estimated at c. +€30m7

The H1 organic PRO margin was up very significantly, by +148bps, thanks to:

very strong topline growth

Gross margin expansion +71bps, partially favoured by earlier CNY improved pricing driven by Martell, Seagram's Indian Whiskies, Chivas, Jameson and Perrier-Jouët negative mix impact due to acceleration of Seagram's Indian Whiskies, although their margin is improving COGS inflationary pressure mostly offset by Operational excellence initiatives

partially favoured by earlier CNY A&P: +5% with reduction in A&P ratio due to H1/H2 phasing

with reduction in A&P ratio due to H1/H2 phasing Structure cost discipline: +5%

H2 margin to be softer due to managing Martell growth sustainability, finished goods' inventory optimisation in USA and A&P phasing.

The H1 FY19 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was c.25%; the rate is expected at c. 26% for full-year FY19

Group share of Net PRO1 was €1,105m, +11% reported vs. H1 FY18, thanks mainly to excellent improvement in PRO.

Group share of Net profit was €1,023m, -11% reported vs. H1 FY18, despite excellent improvement in PRO due to lapping positive non-recurring items in H1 FY18 (one-off Scotch bulk sale, tax reimbursement and re-evaluation of deferred tax pursuant to the USA tax reform.)

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Free Cash Flow was €585m, in decline vs. H1 FY18, due to positive non-recurring one-offs in H1 FY18.

Net debt decreased by €152m vs. H1 FY18 to €7,223m at 31 December 2018 despite the €93m increase in the dividend payment. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates8 was down significantly to 2.6x at 31 December 2018.

The average cost of debt was 3.8% for H1 FY19 andexpected at c. 3.9% for full year FY19.

__________________________

6 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations; A&P: Advertising Promotional expenditure

7 Based on average FX rates projected on 24 January 2019, particularly a EUR/USD rate of 1.14

8 Based on average EUR/USD rates: 1.18 in 2018 vs. 1.13 in 2017

TRANSFORM ACCELERATE 3-YEAR PLAN

"Transform Accelerate" started in FY19 with the objective of embedding dynamic growth and improving operational leverage, in line with the objective of maximising long term value creation.

FY19-21 ambition:

+4% to +7% topline growth , leveraging key competitive advantages and consistent investment behind key priorities

, leveraging key competitive advantages and consistent investment behind key priorities focus on pricing and building on operational excellence initiatives, with new plan aiming at delivering additional savings of €100m by FY21

strong A&P investment, maintained at c.16% of Sales, with careful arbitration to support must-win brands and markets while stimulating innovation

with careful arbitration to support must-win brands and markets while stimulating innovation discipline on Structure costs , investing in priorities while maintaining agile organisation, with growth below topline growth rates

, investing in priorities while maintaining agile organisation, with growth below topline growth rates Operating leverage of c.50-60 bps, provided topline is in +4 to +7% bracket.

REMINDER OF FINANCIAL POLICY

progressively increase dividend distribution to c. 50% of Net profit from Recurring Operations by FY20 (NB FY18 dividend at 41%)

of Net profit from Recurring Operations by FY20 (NB FY18 dividend at 41%) commitment to active portfolio management and value-creating M&A while retaining investment grade rating.

As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared,

"H1 FY19, the first semester of our new Transform Accelerate 3-year plan, was very strong. While enhanced by phasing, it confirms the acceleration of our growth, resulting from our long-term investment strategy.

For full year FY19, in an environment that remains uncertain, we aim to continue dynamic and diversified growth across our regions and brands. By the end of June 2019, we will have completed our operational excellence plan announced in 2016, delivering €200m of P&L savings one year ahead of plan.

We are increasing our guidance for FY19 organic growth in Profit from Recurring Operations to between +6% and +8% while improving operating leverage by c. 50bps. We will continue to roll out our strategic plan, focused on investing for sustainable and profitable long-term growth."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of H1 FY19 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Audit procedures have been carried out on the half-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued following their review of the management report.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €8,987m in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,900 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes H1 FY19 Organic Sales growth H1 FY19 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 6.2 -1% -2% 1% Chivas Regal 2.6 7% 2% 5% Ballantine's 4.3 8% 8% 0% Ricard 2.5 5% 6% -1% Jameson 4.3 8% 6% 2% Havana Club 2.5 1% 2% -2% Malibu 1.8 -5% -6% 1% Beefeater 1.7 9% 10% -1% Martell 1.7 23% 15% 8% The Glenlivet 0.7 11% 10% 1% Royal Salute 0.1 15% 15% 0% Mumm 0.5 2% 0% 2% Perrier-Jouët 0.2 12% 5% 7% Strategic International Brands 29.1 10% 4% 6%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales (€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,369 27.7% 1,389 26.8% 20 1% 51 4% (5) 0% (26) -2% Asia Rest of World 2,015 40.8% 2,266 43.7% 251 12% 323 16% (0) 0% (73) -4% Europe 1,552 31.4% 1,530 29.5% (23) -1% 4 0% (9) -1% (17) -1% World 4,937 100.0% 5,185 100.0% 248 5% 378 8% (14) 0% (115) -2% Net Sales (€ millions) Q1 FY18 Q1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 639 28.7% 636 26.6% (3) 0% 15 2% (3) 0% (15) -2% Asia Rest of World 916 41.1% 1,084 45.4% 169 18% 208 23% (0) 0% (39) -4% Europe 671 30.2% 667 27.9% (4) -1% 7 1% (4) -1% (8) -1% World 2,226 100.0% 2,387 100.0% 161 7% 230 10% (7) 0% (62) -3% Net Sales (€ millions) Q2 FY18 Q2 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 730 26.9% 753 26.9% 23 3% 36 5% (2) 0% (10) -1% Asia Rest of World 1,100 40.6% 1,182 42.2% 82 7% 116 11% (0) 0% (34) -3% Europe 881 32.5% 863 30.8% (18) -2% (4) 0% (5) -1% (9) -1% World 2,711 100.0% 2,798 100.0% 87 3% 148 6% (8) 0% (53) -2%

Note:

Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

FY18 numbers restated for IFRS 15 norm as per Press Release 25 September 2018

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Net sales 4,937 5,185 5% Gross Margin after logistics costs 3,027 3,239 7% Advertising and promotion expenses (771) (799) 4% Contribution after A&P expenditure 2,257 2,440 8% Structure costs (761) (786) 3% Profit from recurring operations 1,496 1,654 11% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (153) (157) 2% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (333) (379) 14% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates (16) (13) -19% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 994 1,105 11% Other operating income expenses 62 (66) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations 4 1 NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations 87 (18) NA Group share of net profit 1,147 1,023 -11% Non-controlling interests 16 14 -17% Net profit 1,163 1,036 -11%

Note:

FY18 numbers restated for IFRS 15 norm as per Press Release 25 September 2018

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 4,937 100.0% 5,185 100.0% 248 5% 378 8% (14) 0% (115) -2% Gross margin after logistics costs 3,027 61.3% 3,239 62.5% 212 7% 270 9% (3) 0% (55) -2% Advertising promotion (771) 15.6% (799) 15.4% (28) 4% (40) 5% (2) 0% 13 -2% Contribution after A&P 2,257 45.7% 2,440 47.1% 184 8% 230 10% (5) 0% (41) -2% Profit from recurring operations 1,496 30.3% 1,654 31.9% 158 11% 193 13% (8) -1% (26) -2% Americas (€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,369 100.0% 1,389 100.0% 20 1% 51 4% (5) 0% (26) -2% Gross margin after logistics costs 908 66.3% 942 67.8% 34 4% 29 3% (2) 0% 7 1% Advertising promotion (283) 20.7% (276) 19.8% 8 -3% 4 -1% (1) 1% 5 -2% Contribution after A&P 625 45.6% 666 48.0% 42 7% 33 5% (4) -1% 12 2% Profit from recurring operations 423 30.9% 470 33.8% 47 11% 36 8% (7) -2% 18 4% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,015 100.0% 2,266 100.0% 251 12% 323 16% (0) 0% (73) -4% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,166 57.9% 1,353 59.7% 187 16% 231 20% (0) 0% (44) -4% Advertising promotion (279) 13.8% (309) 13.6% (30) 11% (37) 13% 0 0% 7 -2% Contribution after A&P 887 44.0% 1,044 46.1% 157 18% 194 22% (0) 0% (37) -4% Profit from recurring operations 628 31.2% 766 33.8% 138 22% 167 26% 0 0% (29) -5% Europe (€ millions) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 1,552 100.0% 1,530 100.0% (23) -1% 4 0% (9) -1% (17) -1% Gross margin after logistics costs 953 61.4% 944 61.7% (9) -1% 9 1% (1) 0% (18) -2% Advertising promotion (208) 13.4% (214) 14.0% (6) 3% (7) 3% (0) 0% 2 -1% Contribution after A&P 745 48.0% 730 47.7% (15) -2% 2 0% (1) 0% (16) -2% Profit from recurring operations 445 28.7% 418 27.3% (27) -6% (10) -2% (2) 0% (15) -3%

Note:

Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

FY18 numbers restated for IFRS 15 norm as per Press Release 25 September 2018

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact HY1 FY19 (€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from Recurring Operations H1 FY18 H1 FY19 US dollar USD 1.18 1.15 -2.0% 26 16 Chinese yuan CNY 7.81 7.91 1.2% (7) (5) Indian rupee INR 75.87 81.93 8.0% (45) (16) Russian rouble RUB 69.03 76.13 10.3% (13) (10) Turkish Lira TRL 4.30 6.44 49.6% (19) (18) Pound sterling GBP 0.89 0.89 -0.3% 1 (1) Other (58) 7 Total (115) (26)

For full-year FY19, a positive FX impact on PRO of c. +€30m is expected1

Notes:

Impact on PRO includes strategic hedging on Forex

1. Based on average FX rates for full FY 19 projected on 24 January 2019, particularly EUR/USD 1.14

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD and linked currencies(1) Impact on the income statement(2) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +21 Financial expenses (2) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +19 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +41 (1) CNY, HKD (2) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets 30/06/2018 31/12/2018 (€ millions) (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 16,858 16,998 Tangible assets and other assets 3,322 3,408 Deferred tax assets 1,556 1,571 Total non-current assets 21,737 21,976 Current assets Inventories 5,472 5,515 of which aged work-in-progress 4,532 4,581 of which non-aged work-in-progress 71 84 Receivables (*) 1,122 1,991 Trade receivables 1,031 1,932 Other trade receivables 91 59 Other current assets 280 282 Other operating current assets 273 275 Tangible/intangible current assets 7 7 Tax receivable 177 80 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 771 928 Total current assets 7,821 8,797 Assets held for sale 0 6 Total assets 29,558 30,779 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 610 772 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2018 31/12/2018 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 14,797 15,479 Non-controlling interests 181 180 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 26 14 Total Shareholders' equity 14,978 15,659 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,567 3,643 Bonds non-current 6,777 6,865 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 494 475 Total non-current liabilities 10,838 10,983 Current provisions 143 133 Operating payables 1,951 2,214 Other operating payables 960 750 of which other operating payables 621 683 of which tangible/intangible current payables 338 66 Tax payable 225 238 Bonds current 93 96 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 371 706 Total current liabilities 3,743 4,137 Liabilities held for sale 0 0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 29,558 30,779

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June 2017 December 2017 June 2018 December 2018 H1 FY18 WC change* H1 FY19 WC change* Aged work in progress 4,416 4,356 4,532 4,581 (25) 64 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 5 24 10 29 20 19 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (107) (153) (96) (172) (47) (77) Net aged work in progress 4,314 4,228 4,447 4,439 (52) 7 Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,617 2,603 1,641 2,704 1,042 1,054 Advances from customers (16) (8) (6) (6) 8 (1) Other receivables 333 315 353 305 5 (1) Other inventories 818 837 869 849 42 (16) Non-aged work in progress 72 59 71 84 (12) 11 Trade payables and other (2,323) (2,565) (2,471) (2,719) (302) (238) Gross operating working capital 502 1,241 457 1,217 782 809 Factoring/Securitization impact (557) (840) (610) (772) (294) (162) Net Operating Working Capital (56) 402 (153) 445 489 648 Net Working Capital 4,258 4,630 4,294 4,884 436 654 * without FX effects and reclassifications Of which recurring variation 453 651 Of which non recurring variation (17) 3

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2018 31/12/2018 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 93 6,777 6,869 96 6,865 6,961 Syndicated loan Commercial paper 280 280 505 505 Other loans and long-term debts 80 463 542 195 455 651 Other financial liabilities 360 463 822 700 455 1,156 Gross Financial debt 452 7,239 7,691 796 7,320 8,117 Fair value hedge derivatives assets Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 25 25 14 14 Fair value hedge derivatives 25 25 14 14 Net investment hedge derivatives assets Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets (1) (1) Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities 2 2 Net asset hedging derivative instruments (1) (1) 2 2 Financial debt after hedging 452 7,265 7,716 798 7,334 8,132 Cash and cash equivalents (754) (754) (910) (910) Net financial debt (303) 7,265 6,962 (112) 7,334 7,223

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Operating profit 1,558 1,588 Depreciation and amortisation 106 111 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 1 26 Net change in provisions (17) 4 Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others 3 3 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets (2) (5) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (39) (1) Share-based payments 18 18 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 1,628 1,744 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (436) (654) Net interest and tax payments (263) (374) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (129) (131) Free Cash Flow 799 585 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 690 622 Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others 8 (103) Dividends paid (543) (636) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (32) (54) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) 231 (208) IFRS 15 opening adjustment 16 Foreign currency translation adjustment 245 (69) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments) 476 (260) Initial net debt (7,851) (6,962) Final net debt (7,375) (7,223)

Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2018

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Note: Available cash at end December 2018: €0.9bn in cash and €2.5bn syndicated credit not used (syndicated credit coming to maturity in June 2023)

Gross Debt after hedging at 31 December 20181

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com

Natural debt hedging maintained: EUR/USD breakdown close to that of EBITDA

77% of Gross debt at fixed rates

1. includes fair value and net foreign currency asset hedge derivatives

Bond details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR € 850 m 2.000% 3/20/2014 6/22/2020 € 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 € 500 m 1.875% 9/28/2015 9/28/2023 € 600 m 1.500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 USD $ 1,000 m 5.750% 4/7/2011 4/7/2021 $ 1,500 m 4.450% 10/25/2011 1/15/2022 $ 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 $ 800 m at 10.5 years 4.250% 7/15/2022 $ 850 m at 30 years 5.500% 1/15/2042 $ 201 m Libor 6m spread 1/26/2016 1/26/2021 $ 600 m 3.250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026

Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate Average rate 2 EUR USD rate: Jun FY18 -> Dec FY19 1.17 -> 1.15 1.19 -> 1.18 Ratio at 30/06/2018 2.7 2.61 EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impact (0.1) (0.1) Group structure and forex impacts + 0.1 +0.1 Ratio at 31/12/2018 2.6 2.6 1 Syndicated credit spreads and convenants are based on the same ratio of the average rate of the last

twelve months of closing date 2 Average rate of last twelve months of closing date

Diluted EPS calculation

(x 1,000) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,388) (1,215) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1,437 1,274 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265,471 265,481

(€ millions and €/share) H1 FY18 H1 FY19 reported Group share of net profit from recurring operations 994 1,105 11% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 3.74 4.16 11%

Upcoming Communications

DATE¹ EVENT Tuesday 19 March 2019 EMEA LATAM conference call Thursday 18 April 2019 Q3 FY19 Sales Tuesday 4 june 2019 Asia Conference call Thursday 29 August 2019 FY19 Full-year Sales Results Wednesday 16 October 2019 Q1 FY20 Sales 1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005832/en/

Contacts:

Julia Massies VP, Investor Relations Internal Audit +33 (0)1 41 00 41 07

Adam Ramjean Investor Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 41 59

Fabien Darrigues External Communications Director +33 (0)1 41 00 44 86

Emmanuel Vouin Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 44 04