Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Idorsia announces financial results for 2018 - outstanding progress made - four late stage assets advanced into Phase 3 . Allschwil, Switzerland - February 7, 2019 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the full year 2018. Key Updates -- Advancing pipeline - four Phase 3 programs initiated -- Operational independence - completed demerger activities -- Chief Commercial Officer appointed - creating a global organization -- Strengthened cash position - to continue investment in our diverse pipeline -- US GAAP operating expenses 2018 at CHF 432 million -- Non-GAAP operating expenses 2018 at CHF 399 million, including CHF 15 million milestone payment to ReveraGen, in line with 2018 guidance -- Guidance for 2019: US-GAAP operating expenses of around CHF 570 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of around CHF 530 million (both measures exclude any potential milestone payments). Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Idorsia made outstanding progress with all of our strategic priorities in 2018. We advanced our late-stage pipeline, bringing four products into Phase 3 development. On top of that enormous undertaking, we have advanced our early-stage development pipeline and continued our discovery efforts. With the appointment of Simon Jose as Chief Commercial Officer, we have started to build a global commercial organization to realize the full potential of Idorsia's innovative pipeline and make strategic decisions on how to commercialize our broad range of assets." Financial results US GAAP results Full Year Fourth Quarter in CHF million, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (million) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues 61 158 41 158 Operating expenses (432) (166) (141) (87) Operating income (loss) (371) (8) (101) 71 Net income (loss) (386) (14) (108) 68 Basic EPS (3.10) (0.13) (0.83) 0.57 Basic weighted average number of shares 124.8 114.0 131.1 119.1 Diluted EPS (3.10) (0.13) (0.83) 0.43 Diluted weighted average number of shares 124.8 114.0 131.1 157.9 For the Full Year 2018, US GAAP net loss amounted to CHF 386 million compared to CHF 14 million for the period ending December 31, 2017. The increase of the net loss was mainly driven by lower revenues and higher operating costs. Revenue of CHF 61 million in 2018 related to deferred contract revenue (CHF 26 million) and an option and sublicensing agreement with Santhera (vamorolone, CHF 34 million) whilst revenue in 2017 of CHF 158 million related to the recognized portion of the upfront milestone received from Janssen (aprocitentan). Operating expenses of CHF 432 million in 2018 represented 12 months of operations (of which CHF 370 million R&D and CHF 61 million G&A expenses) whilst operating expenses of CHF 166 million in 2017 represented 6.5 months of operations since demerger from Actelion on June 15, 2017 (of which CHF 135 million R&D and CHF 31 million G&A expenses). The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 3.10 (basic and diluted) for the Full Year 2018 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 0.13 (basic and diluted) for the period ending December 31, 2017. Non-GAAP* measures Full Year Fourth Quarter in CHF million, except EPS (CHF) and number of shares (million) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues 61 158 41 158 Operating expenses (399) (150) (133) (79) Operating income (loss) (339) 8 (92) 79 Net income (loss) (340) 5 (91) 77 Basic EPS (2.72) 0.04 (0.70) 0.65 Basic weighted average number of shares 124.8 114.0 131.1 119.1 Diluted EPS (2.72) 0.03 (0.70) 0.49 Diluted weighted average number of shares 124.8 139.5 131.1 157.9 * Idorsia measures, reports and issues guidance on non-GAAP operating performance. Idorsia believes that these non-GAAP financial measurements more accurately reflect the underlying business performance and therefore provide useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, not as a substitute for, US GAAP financial performance. For the Full Year 2018, non-GAAP net loss amounted to CHF 340 million: the difference versus US GAAP net loss was mainly due to depreciation and amortization (CHF 20 million), share-based compensation (CHF 13 million) and non-cash financial expenses (CHF 16 million). Non-GAAP revenue of CHF 61 million comprised CHF 20 million cash received from Santhera and CHF 41 million non-cash consideration (CHF 15 million with 1 million shares of Santhera and CHF 26 million of deferred recognition from upfront payments in connection with the Roche and Janssen collaboration agreements). Non-GAAP net loss per share amounted to CHF 2.72 (basic and diluted) for the Full Year 2018 compared to a net profit per share of CHF 0.04 (basic) and CHF 0.03 (diluted) for the period ending December 31, 2017. André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "In 2018, we completed demerger activities, with all core systems now running independently of Actelion - this is an outstanding achievement in such a short space of time. We also strengthened our cash position so that we can continue to invest in our diverse pipeline of unique assets that offer significant potential to patients and investors alike. Based on the current status and expected progress of the pipeline, excluding unforeseen events and potential milestones payments, Idorsia expects non-GAAP operating expenses for 2019 to be around CHF 530 million." Liquidity and indebtedness At the end of 2018, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 1,220 million. (in CHF millions) Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 799 671 622 Short-term deposits 123 132 218 Long-term deposits 298 548 250 Total liquidity* 1,220 1,351 1,091 Indebtedness Convertible loan 372 370 365 Convertible bond 198 198 - Other financial debt - - - Total indebtedness 571 569 365 *rounding differences may occur Clinical Development Pipeline Idorsia has a diversified and balanced clinical development pipeline covering multiple therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases. The late-stage pipeline advanced significantly in 2018, with four compounds moving into Phase 3 clinical development. All late-stage trials are now recruiting patients, with data expected to be reported in 2020 and 2021. Details of the Phase 3 programs can be found in a series of investor webcasts published on our corporate website. Progress was also made with our early-stage compounds by accumulating information on clinical pharmacology in healthy volunteers or conducting Phase 2 profiling in patients. Mechanism of Target Indication Status Compound Action Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin Resistant hypertension management Phase receptor 3 antagonist Clazosentan** Endothelin Vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid Phase receptor hemorrhage 3 antagonist Lucerastat Glucosylceramide Fabry disease Phase synthase 3 inhibitor ACT-541468 Dual orexin Insomnia Phase receptor 3 antagonist Cenerimod S1P(1) receptor Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase modulator 2 Selatogrel P2Y12 receptor Acute coronary syndrome Phase antagonist 2 ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor Nasal polyposis Phase antagonist 2 ACT-519276 GBA2/GCS Orphan CNS diseases Phase inhibitor 1 ACT-539313 Selective orexin Anxiety Phase

