

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter was 536 million Norwegian Kroner or 0.26 Kroner per share, compared to net income of 3.50 billion Kroner or 1.71 Kroner per share in the previous year.



Reported EBIT amounted to 335 million Kroner for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 4.511 billion Kroner in fourth quarter 2017.



Total revenue and income for the quarter dropped to 38.68 billion Kroner from 41.42 billion Kroner last year.



For 2019, the company expects the global primary aluminium market to be in deficit, although increasing macro uncertainty could lead to softening demand growth.



For 2018, Hydro's Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 1.25 Kroner per share, reflecting Hydro's robust financial situation, taking into account a demanding year for the company and the volatility in the aluminium industry. The proposed payment represents a 58% percent pay-out ratio of reported net income for the year and demonstrates the company's commitment to provide a competitive cash return to shareholders. Hydro has a dividend policy of a 40% payout-ratio of reported net income over the cycle, with 1.25 Kroner per share considered as a floor.



