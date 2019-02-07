Paris, February 7, 2019

Sanofi delivers 2018 business EPS growth of 5.1% at CER

Q4 2018 Change Change

at CER 2018 Change Change

at CER IFRS net sales reported €8,997m +3.5% +3.9% €34,463m -1.7% +2.5% IFRS net income reported €254m +101.6% - €4,306m -48.8%(2) - IFRS EPS reported €0.20 +100.0% - €3.45 -48.5%(2) - Business net income(1) €1,364m +2.9% +4.3% €6,819m -1.8% +4.2% Business EPS(1) €1.10 +3.8% +4.7% €5.47 -0.9% +5.1%

Fourth-quarter sales(3) growth driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines



Net sales were €8,997 million, an increase of 3.5% on a reported basis, 3.9% (3) at CER and 2.6% at CER/CS (4) .

Sanofi Genzyme sales were up 37.4% (16.1% at CER/CS (4) ), led by Immunology and Rare Blood Disorder franchises.

Vaccines sales increased 9.7%, driven by successful influenza differentiation strategy and Menactra .

CHC sales increased 1.9%, supported by Emerging Markets.

DCV (5) GBU sales were down 11.3%; Global Diabetes franchise sales declined 10.5% in line with 2015-2018 guidance.

Emerging Markets sales(6) were up 6.0%, reflecting strong performance in Asia. Full-Year 2018 sales growth from new products and Emerging markets more than offset impact of U.S. LoEs



Net sales in 2018 were €34,463 million, down 1.7% on a reported basis and grew 2.5% at CER (up 0.6% at CER/CS (4) ).

Sanofi Genzyme grew 30.8% (+14.2% at CER/CS (4) ) to €7,226 million.

Vaccines sales increased 2.4% to €5,118 million while CHC sales were up 3.0% to €4,660 million.

DCV (5) GBU sales declined 13.8% to €4,511 million.

Emerging Markets sales were up 7.5%, supported by strong performance in China (up 12.7%). Sanofi delivers 2018 business EPS at the high end of its guidance range



Q4 2018 business EPS (1) up 4.7% at CER to €1.10.

Full-Year 2018 business EPS of €5.47 up 5.1% at CER and IFRS EPS of €3.45 (down 48.5% (2) ).

Board proposes dividend of €3.07, the 25th consecutive increase in dividend. Key achievements in sustaining innovation in R&D



Isatuximab met primary endpoint of ICARIA phase 3 study in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

BIVV001 demonstrated sustained high factor levels at once-weekly dosing with data presented at ASH.

FDA Priority Review granted for Dupixent in adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

R&D strategy evolves towards prioritization of Specialty Care and Vaccines, leveraging technology platforms and data science. 2019 financial outlook Sanofi expects 2019 business EPS(1) to grow between 3% and 5%(7) at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average January 2019 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2019 business EPS is estimated to be between 1% to 2%.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Brandicourt, commented:

"In the fourth quarter, we continued the momentum of the previous quarter and we delivered 5% full-year business EPS growth, at the high end of our guidance. In 2018, we executed on important launches including Dupixent, Libtayo and Cablivi, as the headwinds from our U.S. LoEs began to moderate. Additionally, the acquisitions of Bioverativ and Ablynx provided the foundation to build a leading Rare Blood Disorder franchise and to enhance our biologic discovery capabilities. As we enter 2019, our focus remains on delivering our business priorities and transforming Sanofi to address the evolving business dynamics facing our industry."

(1) In order to facilitate an understanding of operational performance, Sanofi comments on the business net income statement. Business net income is a non-GAAP financial measure (see Appendix 10 for definitions). The consolidated income statement for Q4 2018 is provided in Appendix 3 and a reconciliation of reported IFRS net income to business net income is set forth in Appendix 4; (2) Excluding Animal Health gain on disposal, full-year IFRS net income was up 14.5% and full-year IFRS EPS was up 15.3%; (3) Changes in net sales are expressed at constant exchange rates (CER) unless otherwise indicated (see Appendix 10); (4) Constant Structure: Adjusted for Bioverativ acquisition and divestment of European Generics business; (5) DCV: Diabetes and Cardiovascular; (6) See definition page 8; (7) 2018 business EPS was €5.47.

2018 fourth-quarter and full-year Sanofi sales

Unless otherwise indicated, all percentage changes in sales in this press release are stated at CER(8).

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Company sales were €8,997 million, up 3.5% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 0.4 percentage points mainly driven by the movement of the Turkish Lira, Brazilian Real and Argentine Peso. At CER, Company sales increased 3.9%.

Full-year Company sales reached €34,463 million, down 1.7% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had an unfavorable effect of 4.2 percentage points. At CER, Company sales were up 2.5%.

Global Business Units

The table below presents sales by Global Business Unit (GBU). Please note that Emerging Markets sales for Specialty Care and Diabetes and Cardiovascular are included in the General Medicines and Emerging Markets GBU.

Net Sales by GBU

(€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care)(a) 2,054 +37.4%(c) 7,226 +30.8%(d) Diabetes and Cardiovascular(a) 1,170 -11.3% 4,511 -13.8% General Medicines & Emerging Markets(b) 3,052 -6.6%(e) 12,948 -2.8%(f) Total Pharmaceuticals 6,276 +3.0% 24,685 +2.4% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 1,194 +1.9% 4,660 +3.0% Sanofi Pasteur (Vaccines) 1,527 +9.7% 5,118 +2.4% Total net sales 8,997 +3.9% 34,463 +2.5%

(a) Does not include Emerging Markets sales - see definition page 8; (b) Includes Emerging Markets sales for Diabetes & Cardiovascular and Specialty Care; (c)+16.1% at CS; (d)+14.2% at CS; (e) -1.8% at CS; (f)-1.6% at CS

Global Franchises

The tables below present fourth-quarter and 2018 sales by global franchise, including Emerging Markets sales, to facilitate comparisons. Appendix 1 provides a reconciliation of sales by GBU and franchise.

Net sales by Franchise

(€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER Developed

Markets Change

at CER Emerging

Markets Change

at CER Specialty Care 2,328 +35.2% 2,054 +37.4% 274 +22.4% Diabetes and Cardiovascular 1,552 -7.1% 1,170 -11.3% 382 +7.9% Established Rx Products 2,126 -6.8% 1,242 -13.0% 884 +2.9% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 1,194 +1.9% 789 -0.4% 405 +6.4% Generics 270 -33.8%* 97 -61.4%** 173 +3.8% Vaccines 1,527 +9.7% 1,054 +13.3% 473 +2.5% Total net sales 8,997 +3.9% 6,406 +3.0% 2,591 +6.0%

* +6.7% at CS

**+12.9% at CS

Net sales by Franchise

(€ million) 2018 Change

at CER Developed

Markets Change

at CER Emerging

Markets Change

at CER Specialty Care 8,269 +29.0% 7,226 +30.8% 1,043 +18.7% Diabetes and Cardiovascular 6,083 -7.9% 4,511 -13.8% 1,572 +13.1% Established Rx Products 8,843 -6.1% 5,090 -14.1% 3,753 +6.6% Consumer Healthcare (CHC) 4,660 +3.0% 3,072 -0.1% 1,588 +8.9% Generics 1,490 -9.8%* 805 -19.4%** 685 +3.0% Vaccines 5,118 +2.4% 3,647 +4.5% 1,471 -2.3% Total net sales 34,463 +2.5% 24,351 +0.5% 10,112 +7.5%

* -0.6% at CS

**-3.8% at CS

(8) See Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators.

Pharmaceuticals

Fourth-quarter Pharmaceutical sales were up 3.0% to €6,276 million mainly driven by the Immunology and Rare Blood Disorder franchises which were partially offset by Diabetes, Established Rx Products and the disposal of the European generics business. Full-year sales for Pharmaceuticals increased 2.4% to €24,685 million.

Rare Disease franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Myozyme / Lumizyme 226 +10.7% 840 +10.8% Fabrazyme 206 +14.4% 755 +9.8% Cerezyme 190 +9.3% 711 +6.4% Aldurazyme 54 +16.7% 206 +6.7% Cerdelga 44 +33.3% 159 +31.0% Others Rare Disease 74 -6.5% 287 -5.4% Total Rare Disease 794 +10.9% 2,958 +8.3%

In the fourth quarter, Rare Disease delivered a solid performance with sales up 10.9% to €794 million, driven by Gaucher, Pompe and Fabry therapies. In the U.S. and Europe, fourth-quarter Rare Disease sales grew 8.5% (to €292 million) and 3.1% (to €262 million), respectively, while Emerging Markets sales were up 32.6% to €150 million. Full-year Rare Disease sales increased 8.3% to €2,958 million.

Fourth-quarter Gaucher (Cerezyme and Cerdelga) sales were up 13.0% to €234 million, supported by the increasing penetration of Cerdelga in Europe and the sustained growth of Cerezyme in Emerging Markets. Fourth-quarter Cerdelga sales increased 33.3% to €44 million. Full-year Gaucher sales were €870 million, up 10.0%.

Fourth-quarter Pompe (Myozyme/Lumizyme) sales grew 10.7% to €226 million, supported by positive trends in naïve patient accruals. Fourth-quarter Myozyme/Lumizyme sales increased 18.8% to €79 million in the U.S. and 1.1% to €96 million in Europe, respectively. Full-year Myozyme/Lumizyme sales increased 10.8% to €840 million.

Fourth-quarter Fabry (Fabrazyme) sales grew 14.4% to €206 million. Fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. and Europe increased 9.9% (to €104 million) and 4.8% (to €45 million), respectively. Full-year Fabrazyme sales were up 9.8% to €755 million.

Multiple Sclerosis franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Aubagio 446 +12.6% 1,647 +9.3% Lemtrada 96 -14.3% 402 -11.6% Total Multiple Sclerosis 542 +6.6% 2,049 +4.4%

Fourth-quarter Multiple Sclerosis (MS) sales were up 6.6% to €542 million, as double-digit Aubagio sales growth was partially offset by the decline in Lemtrada sales. Full-year MS sales increased 4.4% to €2,049 million.

Fourth-quarter Aubagio sales increased 12.6% to €446 million, driven by the U.S. (up 13.5% to €311 million) and Europe (up 12.5% to €108 million). Full-year Aubagio sales increased 9.3% to €1,647 million.

In the fourth quarter, Lemtrada sales decreased 14.3% to €96 million due to lower U.S. sales (down 19.6% to €45 million) and European sales (down 11.9% to €37 million), reflecting increased competition. Full-year Lemtrada sales decreased 11.6% to €402 million.

Immunology franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Dupixent 280 +130.5% 788 +268.0% Kevzara 31 +275.0% 83 +663.6% Total Immunology 311 +139.7% 871 +287.0%

Dupixent (collaboration with Regeneron) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and moderate-to-severe adolescent and adult asthma generated sales of €280 million in the fourth quarter compared to €118 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the U.S., Dupixent sales reached €225 million in the fourth quarter (up 87.9%). Demand for the product remains strong and total prescriptions (source: IQVIA weekly TRx data) increased 25% sequentially in the fourth quarter, bolstered by the branded DTC campaign and the recent U.S. launch in asthma. Fourth-quarter sales in Europe were €29 million. Full-year Dupixent sales were €788 million compared to €219 million in the same period of 2017. By the end of 2018, Dupixent had been launched in 17 countries.

Kevzara (collaboration with Regeneron) for rheumatoid arthritis generated sales of €31 million in the fourth quarter, of which €23 million was in the U.S. reflecting improved commercial coverage. Kevzara was launched in 14 countries in Europe in 2018 (included France in the fourth quarter). Full-year Kevzara sales were €83 million.

Rare Blood Disorder franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Eloctate 196 - 608 - Alprolix 95 - 285 - Cablivi 3 - 4 - Total Rare Blood Disorder 294 - 897 -

Bioverativ was consolidated in Sanofi's Financial Statements from March 9, 2018. Fourth-quarter sales of the Rare Blood Disorder franchise were €294 million (up 5.7% on a pro forma basis(9)), including non-U.S. sales of €58 million with Japan as the primary contributor. Full-year consolidated sales of the Rare Blood Disorder franchise were €897 million, up 12.5% on a pro forma basis(9).

Eloctate, a recombinant antihemophilic Factor VIII, indicated for the treatment of hemophilia A, generated sales of

€196 million in the fourth quarter, up 4.3% on a pro forma basis(10). The performance in the U.S., Japan and Australia was partially offset by a decline in sales in Canada following the previously announced tender loss. The competitive dynamics in the U.S. resulted in a deceleration in growth compared with the previous quarter. Full-year consolidated Eloctate sales were €608 million, up 15.0% on a pro forma basis(10).

Alprolix, a recombinant coagulation Factor IX, indicated for the treatment of hemophilia B, generated sales of €95 million in the fourth quarter, up 5.3% on a pro forma basis(10). Full-year consolidated Alprolix sales were €285 million, up 6.6% on a pro forma basis(10).

Cablivi (caplacizumab) for the treatment of adults with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), received EU approval in September and was launched in its first market, Germany, in October. Sales in the fourth quarter were €3 million.

Oncology franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Jevtana 114 +14.1% 422 +13.0% Thymoglobulin 78 +9.9% 297 +7.2% Mozobil 47 +15.0% 171 +8.6% Eloxatin 43 0.0% 182 +5.0% Taxotere 38 -2.5% 166 -0.6% Zaltrap 23 +14.3% 91 +27.0% Others 44 0.0% 165 -32.1% Total Oncology 387 +8.1% 1,494 +2.1%

(9) Growth comparing fourth-quarter 2018 sales versus fourth-quarter 2017 sales, and full 2018 sales versus full 2017 sales at CER. Excluding the Sobi contract manufacturing sales and including Cablivi sales in 2018. Unaudited data. (10) Growth comparing fourth-quarter 2018 sales versus fourth-quarter 2017 sales, and full 2018 sales versus full 2017 sales at CER. Excluding the Sobi contract manufacturing sales. Unaudited data.

Fourth-quarter Oncology sales increased 8.1% to €387 million. Consistent with the Company's portfolio prioritization efforts, Sanofi sold Leukine on January 31, 2018. Excluding Leukine, Oncology fourth-quarter sales were up 10.2%. Full-year Oncology sales were up 2.1% to €1,494 million and up 6.3% excluding Leukine.

Jevtana sales were up 14.1% to €114 million in the fourth quarter supported by the performance in the U.S. (up 20.0% to €50 million). Full-year Jevtana sales increased 13.0% to €422 million. In the fourth quarter and full year, Thymoglobulin sales increased 9.9% (to €78 million) and 7.2% (to €297 million), respectively.

In September, Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc, collaboration with Regeneron) was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) or locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation. Libtayo is the only treatment for advanced CSCC approved by the FDA. U.S. Libtayo sales were $15 million and were consolidated by Regeneron.

Diabetes franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Lantus 866 -19.7% 3,565 -19.0% Toujeo 211 -2.3% 840 +7.2% Total glargine 1,077 -16.8% 4,405 -15.1% Apidra 89 -6.2% 357 +0.3% Amaryl 77 -1.3% 335 +4.8% Insuman 23 -14.8% 91 -12.0% Admelog 57 - 93 - Soliqua 27 +188.9% 73 +188.5% Total Diabetes 1,375 -10.5% 5,472 -10.4%

In the fourth quarter, global Diabetes sales decreased 10.5% to €1,375 million, due to lower glargine (Lantus and Toujeo) sales in the U.S. Fourth-quarter U.S. Diabetes sales were down 26.3% to €555 million, reflecting the previously announced changes in coverage of the Part D business and a continued decline in average U.S. glargine net prices. Fourth-quarter sales in Emerging Markets increased 7.7% to €376 million. Fourth-quarter sales in Europe decreased 0.6% to €320 million, supported by Toujeo growth. Full-year global Diabetes sales decreased 10.4% to €5,472 million. This in turn resulted in a CAGR sales decline for the global Diabetes franchise over 2015-2018 of 7.4% at CER, in line with the guidance.

Fourth-quarter glargine (Lantus and Toujeo) sales decreased 16.8% to €1,077 million. U.S. glargine sales were down 35.7% to €460 million, reflecting the aforementioned changes in coverage in Part D and a continued decline in average U.S. glargine net prices. In Europe, glargine sales were stable ato €245 million reflecting strong Toujeo performance. Full-year glargine sales decreased 15.1% to €4,405 million. In 2019, Sanofi expects a further net pricing decline for its glargine products in the U.S. as a result of higher rebates needed to maintain broad payer coverage and the increased Part D coverage gap impact.

In the fourth quarter, Lantus sales were €866 million, down 19.7%. In the U.S., Lantus sales decreased 37.0% to €379 million, mainly reflecting lower average net price and changes in coverage in Part D. In Europe, fourth-quarter Lantus sales were €168 million, down 8.2% due to biosimilar glargine competition and patients switching to Toujeo. In Emerging Markets, fourth-quarter Lantus sales were up 7.7% to €242 million. Full-year Lantus sales decreased 19.0% to €3,565 million.

Fourth-quarter Toujeo sales were €211 million, down 2.3%. In the U.S., fourth-quarter Toujeo sales were €81 million, down 29.1%. In Europe and Emerging Markets, fourth-quarter Toujeo sales were €77 million (up 23.8%) and €31 million (up 32.0%), respectively. Full-year Toujeo sales increased 7.2% to €840 million.

Fourth-quarter Apidra sales decreased 6.2% to €89 million. Lower sales in the U.S. (down 36.0% to €17 million) offset growth in Emerging Markets (up 10.7% to €29 million). Full-year Apidra sales increased 0.3% to €357 million.

Amaryl sales were €77 million, down 1.3% in the fourth quarter, of which €66 million were generated in Emerging Markets (up 1.5%). Full-year Amaryl sales were up 4.8% at €335 million.

Admelog (insulin lispro injection) 100 Units/mL, which was launched in the U.S. in April, generated sales of €57 million in the fourth quarter mainly due to access in Managed Medicaid. Full-year Admelog sales were €93 million.

Fourth-quarter and full-year Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide 33 mcg/mL injection) and Suliqua sales were €27 million and €73 million, respectively.

Cardiovascular franchise

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Praluent 82 +50.9% 261 +56.1% Multaq 95 +20.8% 350 +7.1% Total cardiovascular franchise 177 +33.1% 611 +23.5%

Fourth-quarter Praluent (collaboration with Regeneron) sales increased 50.9% to €82 million. U.S. sales of €52 million (up 45.7%) benefited from ESI coverage exclusivity which began in the third quarter. In Europe, sales were €23 million (up 53.3%). Full-year Praluent sales increased 56.1% to €261 million. In 2019, Sanofi expects higher U.S. rebates to impact Praluent sales.

Fourth-quarter and full-year Multaq sales were up 20.8% (to €95 million) and 7.1% (to €350 million), respectively.

Established Rx Products

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Lovenox 346 -9.0% 1,465 -3.0% Plavix 328 -4.9% 1,440 +1.2% Aprovel/Avapro 151 -2.5% 652 -1.7% Renvela/Renagel 96 -39.4% 411 -46.7% Synvisc /Synvisc-One 81 -7.0% 313 -15.0% Myslee/Ambien/Stilnox 59 -1.7% 231 -6.9% Allegra 26 -21.9% 124 -17.7% Other 1,039 -2.5% 4,207 -1.8% Total Established Rx Products 2,126 -6.8% 8,843 -6.1%

In the fourth quarter, Established Rx Products sales decreased 6.8% to €2,126 million, reflecting lower U.S. sales of Renvela/Renagel (sevelamer) due to generic competition, together with lower sales of Lovenox in Europe and Plavix in Japan. Full-year Established Rx Products sales decreased 6.1% to €8,843 million.

Fourth quarter Lovenox sales decreased 9.0% to €346 million, reflecting biosimilar competition in the UK, Poland, Germany, Italy and France. Sales in Europe were down 13.9% to €199 million impacted mainly by price erosion in France and Germany triggered by biosimilar launches. In Emerging Markets, Lovenox sales grew 3.3% to €117 million. Full-year Lovenox sales were down 3.0% to €1,465 million

In the fourth quarter, Plavix sales were down 4.9% to €328 million. The decline was mainly driven by generic penetration in Japan (sales down 31.5% to €38 million) and procurement timing in the Middle East. Plavix sales continued to grow in China. Sales of the product decreased in the rest of Emerging Markets and increased 2.9% in Europe. Full-year Plavix sales were up 1.2% to €1,440 million.

Fourth-quarter Aprovel/Avapro sales decreased 2.5% to €151 million due to loss of exclusivity in Japan in December 2017. In Emerging Markets, performance continued to be strong with sales up 8.6% to €112 million. Full-year Aprovel/Avapro sales decreased 1.7% to €652 million.

Fourth-quarter Renvela/Renagel (sevelamer) sales decreased 39.4% to €96 million due to generic competition in the U.S. (down 53.0% to €57 million). Full-year Renvela/Renagel sales decreased 46.7% to €411 million.

Generics

In the fourth quarter, Generics sales decreased 33.8% to €270 million, reflecting the divestment of the European generics business Zentiva at the end of the third quarter. This divestiture was consistent with Sanofi's strategy to simplify and reshape the company. At CS, fourth quarter Generic sales increased 6.7%. Emerging Markets Generics sales increased 3.8% to €173 million. Full-year Generics sales decreased 9.8% to €1,490 million and decreased 0.6% at CS.

Consumer Healthcare

CHC sales by geography and category are provided in Appendix 1.

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Allergy Cough & Cold 268 -6.3% 1,124 -1.7% of which Allegra 80 -3.6% 396 +1.2% of which Mucosolvan 30 -14.3% 110 +1.8% of which Xyzal 10 +42.9% 41 -32.3% Pain 336 +4.6% 1,254 +6.7% of which Doliprane 98 +3.2% 333 +4.0% of which Buscopan 49 0.0% 194 +16.0% Digestive 256 +4.4% 986 +8.7% of which Dulcolax 55 0.0% 216 +7.1% of which Enterogermina 47 +14.3% 183 +16.1% of which Essentiale 48 +4.1% 177 +8.7% of which Zantac 34 +13.8% 127 +13.7% Nutritionals 174 +9.1% 675 +4.7% Other 160 0.0% 621 -5.2% of which Gold Bond 67 +16.1% 211 +9.5% Total Consumer Healthcare 1,194 +1.9% 4,660 +3.0%

In the fourth quarter, Consumer Healthcare (CHC) sales increased 1.9% to €1,194 million, driven by Emerging Markets and the U.S. Full-year CHC sales increased 3.0% to €4,660 million.

In Europe, fourth-quarter CHC sales were down 3.6% to €368 million. Lower sales in the Allergy Cough & Cold category (down 13.3%) resulted from a weak season coupled with a strong base for comparison in the fourth quarter of 2017, which featured an unusual spike in demand. Full-year CHC sales in Europe decreased 0.2% to €1,403 million.

In the U.S., fourth-quarter CHC sales increased 6.0% to €274 million, supported by the Digestive category (up 10.9%) and Gold Bond performance. Full-year U.S. CHC sales decreased 1.1% to €1,066 million.

In Emerging Markets, fourth-quarter CHC sales increased 6.4% to €405 million, mainly driven by a solid demand in Brazil (mainly Pain category). Full-year Emerging Markets CHC sales increased 8.9% to €1,588 million.

Vaccines

Net sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER Influenza vaccines

(incl. Vaxigrip, Fluzone HD, Fluzone, Flublok) 596 +17.1% 1,708 +7.2% Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines

(incl. Hexaxim / Hexyon, Pentacel, Pentaxim and Imovax) 504 +3.0% 1,749 -0.7% Meningitis/Pneumo vaccines

(incl. Menactra) 131 +59.3% 609 +0.6% Adult Booster vaccines (incl. Adacel) 135 -2.9% 470 +1.3% Travel and other endemic vaccines 130 -18.8% 488 +1.8% Other vaccines 31 +158.3% 94 +3.2% Total Vaccines 1,527 +9.7% 5,118 +2.4%

Fourth-quarter Vaccines sales were up 9.7% driven by the performance in the U.S. (up 10.4%) and Europe (up 21.9%). In Emerging Markets, fourth-quarter Vaccines sales increased 2.5%. Fourth-quarter performance was consistent with Sanofi's expectation that sales of the Vaccines GBU would grow mid to high-single digits in the second half of 2018. Full-year Vaccines sales increased 2.4% to €5,118 million.

Fourth-quarter Influenza vaccines sales were up 17.1% to €596 million, reflecting slightly greater weighting of shipments in the fourth quarter versus the prior year as well as Sanofi Pasteur's influenza differentiation strategy which included the successful launch of Flubok in the U.S. and the strong performance of Vaxigrip QIV in Europe. Full-year Influenza vaccines sales increased 7.2% to €1,708 million.

In the fourth quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales were up 3.0% to €504 million, driven by higher Hexaxim sales in Emerging Markets. In China, Pentaxim supply returned to normal. In the U.S., PPH vaccines sales decreased 9.2% to €102 million reflecting lower sales of Polio and Hib vaccines. Full-year Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines sales were down 0.7% to €1,749 million.

Fourth-quarter Menactra sales increased 63.3% to €130 million, driven by sales in the U.S. and Middle-East. In the U.S., fourth-quarter Menactra sales were €80 million (up 45.3%) reflecting timing differences in CDC and wholesaler buying patterns. Full-year Menactra sales were up 4.5% to €608 million.

Fourth-quarter and full-year Adult Booster vaccines sales decreased 2.9% (to €135 million) and increased 1.3% (to €470 million), respectively.

Fourth-quarter Travel and other endemic vaccines sales were €130 million, down 18.8% reflecting lower Rabies and Typhoid vaccines sales. Full-year Travel and other endemic vaccines sales were up 1.8% to €488 million.

Company sales by geographic region

Sanofi sales (€ million) Q4 2018 Change

at CER 2018 Change

at CER United States 3,195 +8.7% 11,540 +0.7% Emerging Markets(a) 2,591 +6.0% 10,112 +7.5% of which Asia 941 +8.4% 3,962 +9.3% of which Latin America 710 +2.6% 2,612 +8.1% of which Africa, Middle East 601 +5.2% 2,232 +1.1% of which Eurasia(b) 288 +3.3% 1,152 +10.1% Europe(c) 2,342 -4.8% 9,434 -0.6% Rest of the World(d) 869 +6.7% 3,377 +2.7% of which Japan 423 -1.4% 1,710 -2.0% Total Sanofi sales 8,997 +3.9% 34,463 +2.5%

World excluding U.S., Canada, Western & Eastern Europe (except Eurasia), Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Armenia and Turkey Western Europe + Eastern Europe except Eurasia Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico

Fourth-quarter sales in the U.S. were up 8.7% to €3,195 million. This mainly reflected the strong performances of Dupixent and Aubagio, together with the consolidation of Eloctate and Alprolix sales, which were partly offset by lower sales of the Diabetes franchise (down 26.3%) and of sevelamer. In the U.S., full-year sales increased 0.7% to €11,540 million.

Fourth-quarter sales in Emerging Markets increased 6.0% to €2,591 million, mainly driven by Rare Diseases (up 32.6%), Diabetes (up 7.7%) and CHC (up 6.4%). In Asia, sales were up 8.4% to €941 million in the fourth quarter, sustained by the performance in China (up 8.3% to €566 million). In Latin America, fourth-quarter sales increased 2.6% to €710 million. Fourth-quarter sales in Brazil were up 10.0% to €254 million. In Africa and the Middle East region, fourth-quarter sales were €601 million, up 5.2%. Fourth-quarter sales in the Eurasia region increased 3.3% to €288 million, driven by the growth in Turkey which was partially offset by lower sales in Russia (€153 million, down 4.0%). Full-year sales in Emerging Markets increased 7.5% to €10,112 million. In 2018, sales in China, Brazil and Russia were €2,464 million (up 12.7%), €1,023 million (up 7.0%) and €605 million (up 4.6%), respectively.

Fourth-quarter sales in Europe were €2,342 million, down 4.8% due to the divestment of the European Generics business. At CS, fourth-quarter sales were up 2.0% driven by Vaccines (up 21.9%) and the roll-out of Dupixent which offset lower sales in Established Rx Products (down 6.8%). In Europe, full-year sales decreased 0.6% to €9,434 million and increased 1.1% at CS.

Sales in Japan decreased 1.4% to €423 million in the fourth quarter. The consolidation of Rare Blood Disorder sales was more than offset by the impact of Plavixand Aprovel generic competition and lower Vaccines sales. In Japan, full-year sales decreased 2.0% to €1,710 million.

R&D update

Consult Appendix 6 for full overview of Sanofi's R&D pipeline

R&D strategy

Sanofi is today providing an update on the evolution of its R&D strategy. Consistent with its ambition to be an industry innovation leader, Sanofi has increased its R&D focus on Specialty Care therapy areas (Oncology, Immunology, Rare Disease and Rare Blood Disorder) while maintaining its commitment to Vaccines. Since 2017, the number of R&D programs in these areas has increased significantly, and they now represent over 90% of Sanofi's clinical portfolio. This change reflects advances in the Company's R&D capabilities and understanding of human biology.

In support of this strategy, Sanofi recently carried out a rigorous pipeline prioritization review to accelerate investment behind its most promising programs and to discontinue those with a less attractive expected return profile. As a result, the Company is accelerating the development of 17 programs, including 8 in Oncology. Thirteen development projects and 25 research projects are being discontinued to enhance the company's focus on delivering first and best in class medicines. Overall, Sanofi could potentially submit 9 new medicines and 25 additional indications to regulatory authorities over 2019 to 2022.

Through the development of its own expertise and the establishment of partnerships with industry pioneers, Sanofi has access to a broad range of therapeutic modalities that enable a more customized, science-driven approach to targeting disease. This includes development of next-generation biologics, such as multi-specific antibodies and Nanobodies, which provide new opportunities relative to traditional monoclonal antibodies in areas such as oncology and immunology, as well as gene therapies. The Company is also employing data science and machine learning across the R&D organization to generate higher quality data, accelerate development and regulatory submissions, and reduce costs. Sanofi expects to maintain an annual R&D budget of approximately €6 billion through 2021.

Regulatory update

Regulatory updates since October 31, 2018 include the following:

In February, the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approval of Praluent (collaboration with Regeneron) in European Union to reduce cardiovascular risk in people with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

In December, the FDA approved the hexavalent vaccine, Vaxelis , for use in children from 6 weeks through 4 years of age. Vaxelis was developed as part of a joint partnership between Sanofi and Merck in the U.S. and Canada. Commercial supply will not be available in the U.S. prior to 2020.

In December, Dupixent ( collaboration with Regeneron) was submitted to the FDA for the treatment of adults with inadequately-controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

In December, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia to prevent dengue disease in individuals 9-45 years of age with a documented prior dengue infection and who are living in endemic areas.

In November, the CHMP recommended approval in European Union of fexinidazole the first all-oral treatment for sleeping sickness.

In November, the FDA accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent in adolescent patients 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, whose disease is inadequately controlled with topical therapies or for whom topical treatment is medically inadvisable. The target action data for the FDA decision is March 11, 2019.

At the beginning of February 2019, the R&D pipeline contained 81 projects including 33 new molecular entities in clinical development. 35 projects are in phase 3 or have been submitted to the regulatory authorities for approval.

Portfolio update

Phase 3:

In February, Sanofi announced that Isatuximab phase 3 trial (ICARIA study) met primary endpoint of prolonging progression free survival in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

In January, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published positive results of the Phase 3 trial of Cablivi (caplacizumab) in adults with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP).

In November, new analyses on mortality from the ODYSSEY OUTCOMES trial evaluating Praluent were presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions. In November, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) also published detailed results of this trial.

Shan 6, a pediatric hexavalent vaccine, entered phase 3.

Phase 2:

A phase 2 study evaluating the combination of isatuximab (anti-CD38 mAb) and cemiplimab (collaboration with Regeneron) in lymphoma was intitiated.

A phase 2 study evaluating the combination of isatuximab and atezolizumab (PD-L1 inhibitor mAb) in solid tumors was initiated.

A phase 2 study evaluating SAR440340 (an anti-IL33 mAb, collaboration with Regeneron) in atopic dermatitis was initiated.

Positive primary analysis of the Phase 2b trial demonstrated the safety and efficacy of SP0232 /MEDI8897 (anti RSV mAb - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, collaboration with Medimmune).

Several projects in phase 2 were stopped: GZ389988 , a TRKA antagonist, in osteo arthritis; ALX0171 , an anti RSV nanobody (from Ablynx) for Respiratory Syncitial Virus; SAR425899 , a GLP-1 / GCGR agonist, in obesity in type 2 diabetes patients; SAR407899 , a rho kinase inhibitor, for microvascular angina;



Phase 1:

SAR408701 , an anti-CEACAM5, achieved positive proof of concept in a subgroup of lung cancer patients. A broad development program is expected to start by the end of 2019.

BIVV001 , a recombinant Factor VIII for Hemophilia A, achieved positive proof of concept with demonstration of sustained high factor levels at once-weekly dosing.

SAR441000, a cytokine mRNA (collaboration withBioNTech AG) entered phase 1 in the treatment of melanoma.

SAR443060/ DNL747 (collaboration with Denali), an oral brain-penetrant small molecule (RIPK1 inhibitor), entered phase 1 clinical study in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer's disease.

BIVV003, a Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN) gene editing technology issued from Bioverativ entered phase 1 in the treatment of sickle cell disease.

SAR441344, an anti-CD40L mAb (license from ImmuNext), entered phase 1 in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

A next generation Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) entered phase 1.

Several projects in phase 1 were stopped: SAR439794, a TLR4 agonist immunomodulatory evaluated in peanut allergy; SAR247799, a S1P1 agonist evaluated in cardiovascular area; SAR438335 , a GLP-1/GIP agonist in Type 2 diabetes; SAR228810 , an anti protofibrillar AB mAb for Alzheimer disease;

UshStat, a myosin 7A gene therapy for Usher Syndrome 1B, will be discontinued contigent upon identification of out-licensing partner.

Collaborations

In January 2019, Sanofi and Regeneron announced a restructuring of their global Immuno-Oncology Discovery and Development Agreement for new IO cancer treatments. The 2015 agreement was scheduled to end in approximately mid-2020. This revision provides for ongoing collaborative development of two clinical-stage bispecific antibody programs (BCMAxCD3 and MUC16xCD3 bispecific). It also provides Sanofi with increased flexibility to advance its early-stage IO pipeline independently while Regeneron retains all rights to its other IO discovery and development programs.

In January 2019, BioNTech announced that it has extended its research collaboration with Sanofi initiated in late 2015 in the field of mRNA cancer immunotherapy.

In January 2019, MyoKardia, Inc. announced that it regained worldwide rights to all programs covered under its license and collaboration agreement with Sanofi. The collaboration has not been extended beyond the initial research term, which ended on December 31, 2018. As a result, MyoKardia now has regained global rights to all programs in its portfolio, including mavacamten (a Myosin inhibitor evaluated in obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) and MYK-491 (a Myosin activator evaluated in dilated cardiomyopathy) and the license and collaboration will conclude in its entirety effective April 1, 2019.

In December sanofi and Medicines for Malaria Ventures (MMV) agreed to transfer the operational responsibility for the development of Ferroquine/OZ439, to MMV in such a way that MMV would assume leadership while sanofi remains the sponsor of the studies, fulfilling drug supply, regulatory and legal obligations. Ferroquine/OZ439 is a first in class combination for malaria previously developed in collaboration with MMV.

In November, Sanofi announced that it plans to collaborate with Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the development of multiple molecules with the potential to treat a range of neurological and systemic inflammatory diseases.

2018 Fourth-quarter and full-year financial results(11)

Business Net Income(11)

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Sanofi generated net sales of €8,997 million, an increase of 3.5% (up 3.9% at CER). Full-year sales were €34,463 million, down 1.7% on a reported basis (up 2.5% at CER).

Fourth-quarter other revenues increased 13.4% (up 10.3% at CER) to €329 million, reflecting the VaxServe sales contribution of non-Sanofi products (€262 million, up 13.9% at CER) and the royalties received from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Full-year other revenues increased 5.7% (up 9.3% at CER) to €1,214 million of which €959 million were generated by VaxServe (up 15.6% at CER).

Fourth-quarter Gross Profit increased 5.2% to €6,188 million (up 5.2% at CER). The gross margin ratio was 68.8% (68.6% at CER) versus 67.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The positive mix impact of Specialty Care as well as the contribution from Bioverativ and Vaccines (impacted by Dengvaxia in the fourth quarter of 2017) more than offset the negative impacts from U.S. Diabetes net price evolution and sevelamer generic competition. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the gross margin ratio of segments was 72.1% for Pharmaceuticals (down 0.2 percentage points), 66.0% for CHC (up 1.6 percentage points) and 60.4% for Vaccines (up 4.9 percentage points). Full-year Gross Profit decreased 1.7% to €24,356 million (up 2.5% at CER). In 2018, the gross margin ratio increased 0.1 percentage point to 70.7% (70.6% at CER) versus 2017. In 2019, Sanofi expects its gross margin ratio to be around 70% at CER.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses increased 14.6% to €1,678 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. At CER, R&D expenses increased 13.5%, mainly reflecting the acquisitions of Bioverativ and Ablynx together with the investments in the immuno-oncology and diabetes programs. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, R&D expenses would have risen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Full-year R&D expenses increased 7.7% to €5,894 million (up 10.3% at CER).

Fourth-quarter selling general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 0.8% to €2,721 million. At CER, SG&A expenses were up 1.1% mainly reflecting consolidation of Bioverativ and Ablynx. Additional marketing investments in new launches were offset by lower Diabetes expenses in the U.S. In the fourth quarter, the ratio of SG&A to sales decreased 0.9 percentage points to 30.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Full-year SG&A expenses decreased 2.4% to €9,831 million (up 1.6% at CER). In 2018, the ratio of SG&A to sales was 28.5%, 0.2 percentage points lower than in 2017.

Fourth-quarter other current operating income net of expenses was -€148 million versus -€114 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and included the share of profit/loss to Regeneron of the monoclonal antibodies Alliance net of associated marketing expenses incurred by Regeneron. In the fourth quarter of 2018, this line also included charges related to a legal contingency provision, as well as a capital gain on an associate company and other accruals, which in aggregate represented a net charge of €72 million. In the fourth quarter of 2017, this line included an impairment of tangible assets of €87 million related to Dengvaxia. In 2018, other current operating income net of expenses was -€64 million versus €4 million in 2017.

The share of profits from associates was €121 million in the fourth quarter versus €109 million for the same period of 2017, reflecting the increased contribution of the share of profits in Regeneron. In 2018, the share of profits from associates was €423 million versus €214 million in 2017.

In the fourth quarter, non-controlling interests were -€22 million versus -€30 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Full-year non-controlling interests were -€106 million versus -€125 million in 2017.

Fourth-quarter business operating income increased 3.3% to €1,740 million. At CER, business operating income increased 4.5%. The ratio of business operating income to net sales decreased 0.1 percentage points to 19.3% versus the fourth quarter of 2017. Over the period, the business operating income ratio of segments was 27.1% for Pharmaceuticals (down 3.9 percentage points), 29.0% for CHC (up 2.2 percentage points) and 36.1% for Vaccines (up 14.2 percentage points). Full-year business operating income was €8,884 million, down 4.7% (or up 0.9% at CER). In 2018, the ratio of business operating income to net sales decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 25.8%.

Net financial expenses were -€60 million in the fourth quarter versus -€73 million in the same period of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, net financial expenses included the cost associated with the Bioverativ and Ablynx acquisitions coupled with an increase of €22 million in the market value of a financial investment. Full-year net financial expenses were -€271 million versus -€273 million in 2017.

The fourth-quarter effective tax rate was 20.0% compared to 18.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017. In 2018, the effective tax rate was 21.6% compared to 23.5% in 2017. Sanofi expects its effective tax rate to be around 22% in 2019.

(11) See Appendix 3 for 2018 fourth-quarter consolidated income statement; see Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators, and Appendix 4 for reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income.

Fourth-quarter business net income(11) increased 2.9% to €1,364 million and 4.3% at CER. The ratio of business net income to net sales was stable at 15.2% versus the fourth quarter of 2017. In 2018, business net income(11) decreased 1.8% to €6,819 million and increased 4.2% at CER. The ratio of business net income to net sales was stable at 19.8%.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, business earnings per share(11) (EPS) increased by 3.8% to €1.10 on a reported basis and by 4.7% at CER. The average number of shares outstanding was 1,245.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus 1,252.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.



In 2018, business earnings per share(11) was €5.47, down 0.9% on a reported basis and up 5.1% at CER. The average number of shares outstanding was 1,247.1 million in 2018 versus 1,256.9 million in 2017.

2019 Guidance

Sanofi expects 2019 Business EPS to grow between 3% and 5% at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average January 2019 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2019 Business EPS is estimated to be between 1% to 2%.

Dividend

The Board of Directors convened on February 6, 2019, and proposed a dividend of €3.07 per share.

Financial statements are not audited. The audit procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway.

Reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income (see Appendix 4)

In 2018, the IFRS net income was €4,306 million. The main items excluded from the business net income were:

An amortization charge of €2,170 million related to fair value remeasurement on intangible assets of acquired companies (primarily Aventis: €256 million, Genzyme: €760 million, Boehringer Ingelheim CHC business:

€242 million, Bioverativ: €430 million) and to acquired intangible assets (licenses/products: €213 million). In the fourth quarter, an amortization charge of €634 million related to fair value remeasurement on intangible assets of acquired companies (primarily Aventis: €56 million, Genzyme: €186 million, Boehringer Ingelheim CHC business: €61 million, Bioverativ: €136 million) and to acquired intangible assets (licenses/products: €114 million) was recorded. These items have no cash impact on the Company.

An impairment of intangible assets of €718 million (of which €426 million in the fourth quarter) mainly related to Lemtrada , intangible assets from the Ablynx acquisition in May 2018 (including the anticipated termination collaboration with Merck & Co), and other Intellectual Property R&D assets of which the rights related to programs in Myokardia portfolio. This item has no cash impact on the Company.



A charge of €114 million arising from the workdown of inventories of acquired companies (related to Bioverativ) remeasured at fair value due to the application of purchase accounting to acquisitions. This item has no cash impact on the Group.



An income of €117 million mainly reflecting a decrease of Bayer contingent considerations linked to Lemtrada (income of €109 million) and a charge related to CVR fair value adjustment.

Restructuring costs and similar items of €1,480 million (of which €765 million in the fourth quarter) which include the termination fee (€283 million) paid to Regeneron related to the research program under the original IO agreement, streamlining initiatives in Europe and Japan, the cost of transfer to Evotec of the early stage infectious diseases R&D portfolio and Research unit for an amount of €252 million and accelerated depreciation of industrial assets in the U.S.







(11) See Appendix 3 for 2018 fourth-quarter consolidated income statement; see Appendix 10 for definitions of financial indicators, and Appendix 4 for reconciliation of IFRS net income reported to business net income.

A €1,125 million tax effect arising from the items listed above, mainly comprising €692 million of deferred taxes generated by amortization and impairments of intangible assets, and €435 million associated with restructuring costs and similar items. The fourth-quarter tax effect was €503 million, including €241 million of deferred taxes on amortization and impairments charged against intangible assets and €220 million associated with restructuring costs and similar items (see Appendix 4).

A €188 million tax effect (of which €56 million in the fourth quarter) arising from the U.S. tax reform.

An income of €76 million net of tax (of which €180 million in the fourth quarter) related to restructuring costs of associates and joint ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures.

Capital Allocation

In 2018, net cash generated by operating activities was €5,061 million after capital expenditures of €1,674 million and an increase in working capital of €1,099 million. In 2018, restructuring costs and similar items were €894 million while expenditure on share repurchases was €1,104 million. Over the period, the dividend paid by Sanofi amounted to €3,773 million and acquisitions and partnerships net of disposals were €11,243 million (including €12,728 million related to the Bioverativ and Ablynx acquisitions and €1,598 million related to the European generics business divestment). As a consequence, net debt increased from €5,161 million at December 31, 2017, to €17,628 million at December 31, 2018 (amount net of €6,925 million in cash and cash equivalents).

Appendix 1: 2018 fourth-quarter net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product

Q4 2018

(€ million) Total

GBUs % CER % reported Europe % CER United States % CER Rest of the World % CER Emerging Markets % CER Total

Franchises % CER % reported Aubagio 436 12 .4% 15 .0% 108 12 .5% 311 13 .5% 17 -5 .9% 10 20 .0% 446 12 .6% 14 .7% Lemtrada 87 -17 .1% -17 .1% 37 -11 .9% 45 -19 .6% 5 -28 .6% 9 28 .6% 96 -14 .3% -14 .3% Total MS 523 6 .0% 8 .1% 145 5 .1% 356 7 .8% 22 -12 .5% 19 23 .5% 542 6 .6% 8 .2% Cerezyme 127 -1 .6% -0 .8% 72 -2 .7% 47 4 .7% 8 -18 .2% 63 34 .5% 190 9 .3% 3 .8% Cerdelga 43 31 .3% 34 .4% 16 87 .5% 26 0 .0% 1 - 1 100 .0% 44 33 .3% 33 .3% Myozyme 190 8 .0% 9 .2% 96 1 .1% 79 18 .8% 15 6 .7% 36 25 .8% 226 10 .7% 10 .2% Fabrazyme 180 9 .3% 11 .1% 45 4 .8% 104 9 .9% 31 13 .8% 26 61 .1% 206 14 .4% 14 .4% Aldurazyme 39 8 .3% 8 .3% 20 5 .3% 12 20 .0% 7 0 .0% 15 41 .7% 54 16 .7% 12 .5% Total Rare Disease 644 6 .2% 7 .9% 262 3 .1% 292 8 .5% 90 8 .4% 150 32 .6% 794 10 .9% 9 .4% Taxotere 6 -25 .0% -25 .0% 1 - -1 - 6 -25 .0% 32 3 .1% 38 -2 .5% -5 .0% Jevtana 109 16 .1% 17 .2% 41 10 .5% 50 20 .0% 18 20 .0% 5 -16 .7% 114 14 .1% 15 .2% Eloxatine 8 -12 .5% 0 .0% 0 -100 .0% 0 - 8 0 .0% 35 2 .8% 43 0 .0% -2 .3% Thymoglobulin 59 7 .4% 9 .3% 9 0 .0% 43 5 .0% 7 40 .0% 19 17 .6% 78 9 .9% 9 .9% Mozobil 44 16 .2% 18 .9% 12 18 .2% 26 18 .2% 6 0 .0% 3 0 .0% 47 15 .0% 17 .5% Total Oncology 286 9 .3% 10 .4% 89 10 .8% 141 8 .7% 56 8 .0% 101 5 .0% 387 8 .1% 7 .8% Dupixent 278 128 .8% 135 .6% 29 2800 .0% 225 87 .9% 24 2200 .0% 2 - 280 130 .5% 137 .3% Kevzara 31 275 .0% 287 .5% 6 500 .0% 23 214 .3% 2 - 0 - 31 275 .0% 287 .5% Total Immunology 309 138 .1% 145 .2% 35 - 248 95 .1% 26 - 2 - 311 139 .7% 146 .8% Alprolix 95 - - 0 - 76 - 19 - 0 - 95 - - Eloctate 194 - - 0 - 160 - 34 - 2 - 196 - - Total Hemophilia Rare blood disorders 292 - - 3 - 236 - 53 - 2 - 294 - - Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care) 2,054 37 .4% 40 .1% 534 12 .6% 1,273 48 .8% 247 52 .5% 274 22 .4% 2,328 35 .2% 36 .0% Lantus 624 -27 .3% -25 .9% 168 -8 .2% 379 -37 .0% 77 1 .3% 242 7 .7% 866 -19 .7% -19 .5% Toujeo 180 -6 .8% -5 .8% 77 23 .8% 81 -29 .1% 22 22 .2% 31 32 .0% 211 -2 .3% -2 .3% Apidra 60 -13 .0% -13 .0% 34 0 .0% 17 -36 .0% 9 0 .0% 29 10 .7% 89 -6 .2% -8 .2% Amaryl 11 -14 .3% -21 .4% 4 -20 .0% 1 0 .0% 6 -12 .5% 66 1 .5% 77 -1 .3% -3 .8% Admelog 57 5400 .0% 5600 .0% 2 100 .0% 54 - 1 - 0 - 57 5400 .0% 5600 .0% Total Diabetes 999 -16 .2% -14 .6% 320 -0 .6% 555 -26 .3% 124 4 .3% 376 7 .7% 1,375 -10 .5% -10 .3% Multaq 93 22 .7% 24 .0% 10 0 .0% 82 23 .1% 1 - 2 -50 .0% 95 20 .8% 23 .4% Praluent 78 48 .1% 50 .0% 23 53 .3% 52 45 .7% 3 50 .0% 4 200 .0% 82 50 .9% 54 .7% Total Cardiovascular 171 33 .1% 34 .6% 33 32 .0% 134 31 .0% 4 150 .0% 6 33 .3% 177 33 .1% 36 .2% Diabetes & Cardiovascular 1,170 -11 .3% -9 .8% 353 1 .7% 689 -19 .4% 128 6 .7% 382 7 .9% 1,552 -7 .1% -6 .7% Plavix 328 -4 .9% -5 .7% 37 2 .9% 0 -100 .0% 53 -23 .5% 238 -0 .4% 328 -4 .9% -5 .7% Lovenox 346 -9 .0% -10 .8% 199 -13 .9% 9 -28 .6% 21 -13 .0% 117 3 .3% 346 -9 .0% -10 .8% Renagel / Renvela 96 -39 .4% -38 .1% 14 -18 .8% 57 -53 .0% 8 28 .6% 17 13 .3% 96 -39 .4% -38 .1% Aprovel 151 -2 .5% -4 .4% 27 -3 .7% 3 50 .0% 9 -54 .2% 112 8 .6% 151 -2 .5% -4 .4% Allegra 26 -21 .9% -18 .8% 1 -50 .0% 0 - 25 -20 .0% 0 - 26 -21 .9% -18 .8% Myslee / Ambien / Stilnox 59 -1 .7% 0 .0% 11 10 .0% 12 -26 .7% 21 -13 .0% 15 45 .5% 59 -1 .7% 0 .0% Synvisc / Synvisc One 81 -7 .0% -5 .8% 7 0 .0% 55 -13 .1% 3 0 .0% 16 14 .3% 81 -7 .0% -5 .8% Depakine 109 -0 .9% -2 .7% 39 -2 .4% 0 - 5 -25 .0% 65 1 .5% 109 -0 .9% -2 .7% Tritace 54 -8 .2% -11 .5% 35 -7 .7% 0 - 1 -50 .0% 18 -5 .0% 54 -8 .2% -11 .5% Other Rx Drugs 876 -2 .3% -4 .1% 447 -4 .3% 49 -4 .2% 94 -4 .2% 286 1 .7% 876 -2 .3% -4 .1% Total Established Rx Products 2,126 -6 .8% -8 .0% 817 -6 .8% 185 -31 .0% 240 -16 .0% 884 2 .9% 2,126 -6 .8% -8 .0% Generics 270 -33 .8% -37 .5% 32 -82 .9% 45 5 .0% 20 0 .0% 173 3 .8% 270 -33 .8% -37 .5% Total Emerging Markets Specialty Care 274 22 .4% 11 .4% 0 - 0 - 19 23 .5% 274 22 .4% 274 0 0 Total Emerging Markets Diabetes & Cardiovascular 382 7 .9% 4 .4% 0 0 0 382 7 .9% 0 .0% General Medicines & Emerging Markets 3,052 -6 .6% -9 .1% 849 -20 .2% 230 -26 .2% 260 -14 .9% 1,713 6 .9% 2,396 -11 .1% -12 .7% Total Pharmaceuticals 6,276 3 .0% 2 .6% 1,736 -7 .8% 2,192 8 .5% 635 7 .9% 1,713 6 .9% 6,276 3 .0% 2 .6% Allergy, Cough and Cold 268 -6 .3% -6 .6% 91 -13 .3% 62 -4 .8% 29 11 .1% 86 -4 .3% 268 -6 .3% -6 .6% Pain 336 4 .6% 2 .1% 147 3 .5% 45 10 .0% 33 3 .3% 111 4 .3% 336 4 .6% 2 .1% Digestive 256 4 .4% 2 .4% 82 0 .0% 53 10 .9% 12 -18 .8% 109 8 .5% 256 4 .4% 2 .4% Nutritional 174 9 .1% 6 .1% 33 3 .1% 10 0 .0% 62 3 .2% 69 19 .7% 174 9 .1% 6 .1% Consumer Healthcare 1,194 1 .9% 0 .5% 368 -3 .6% 274 6 .0% 147 -2 .7% 405 6 .4% 1,194 1 .9% 0 .5% Polio / Pertussis / Hib 504 3 .0% 2 .2% 83 -2 .4% 102 -9 .2% 32 -24 .4% 287 14 .3% 504 3 .0% 2 .2% Adult Booster Vaccines 135 -2 .9% -1 .5% 33 -8 .3% 76 -6 .3% 8 0 .0% 18 26 .7% 135 -2 .9% -1 .5% Meningitis/Pneumonia 131 59 .3% 61 .7% 0 - 80 45 .3% 5 0 .0% 46 104 .3% 131 59 .3% 61 .7% Influenza Vaccines 596 17 .1% 18 .7% 93 95 .8% 411 24 .1% 26 212 .5% 66 -44 .7% 596 17 .1% 18 .7% Travel And Other Endemics Vaccines 130 -18 .8% -18 .8% 27 7 .7% 33 -32 .7% 15 7 .7% 55 -23 .6% 130 -18 .8% -18 .8% Vaccines 1,527 9 .7% 10 .3% 238 21 .9% 729 10 .4% 87 15 .8% 473 2 .5% 1,527 9 .7% 10 .3% Total Company 8,997 3 .9% 3 .5% 2,342 -4 .8% 3,195 8 .7% 869 6 .7% 2,591 6 .0% 8,997 3 .9% 3 .5%

2018 net sales by GBU, franchise, geographic region and product

2018

(€ million) Total

GBUs % CER % reported Europe % CER United States % CER Rest of the World % CER Emerging Markets % CER Total

Franchises % CER % reported Aubagio 1,599 8 .0% 4 .5% 385 -0 .3% 1,157 11 .4% 57 0 .0% 48 59 .5% 1,647 9 .3% 5 .1% Lemtrada 375 -14 .0% -16 .7% 167 -3 .4% 189 -19 .1% 19 -33 .3% 27 33 .3% 402 -11 .6% -15 .2% Total MS 1,974 3 .0% -0 .3% 552 -1 .2% 1,346 5 .8% 76 -11 .2% 75 49 .2% 2,049 4 .4% 0 .4% Cerezyme 481 -1 .8% -4 .0% 270 -3 .6% 174 2 .8% 37 -9 .3% 230 24 .3% 711 6 .4% -2 .7% Cerdelga 156 28 .8% 24 .8% 51 96 .2% 98 7 .4% 7 100 .0% 3 300 .0% 159 31 .0% 26 .2% Myozyme 716 8 .8% 6 .4% 374 6 .5% 284 13 .0% 58 3 .4% 124 22 .4% 840 10 .8% 6 .5% Fabrazyme 673 7 .9% 4 .5% 175 7 .4% 383 8 .1% 115 8 .0% 82 25 .6% 755 9 .8% 4 .6% Aldurazyme 144 4 .2% 1 .4% 76 1 .3% 44 9 .5% 24 4 .0% 62 12 .1% 206 6 .7% -1 .0% Total Rare Disease 2,416 5 .3% 2 .6% 1,008 5 .3% 1,072 5 .8% 336 3 .6% 542 21 .5% 2,958 8 .3% 2 .4% Taxotere 32 -13 .5% -13 .5% 3 0 .0% 1 - 28 -17 .6% 134 2 .9% 166 -0 .6% -4 .0% Jevtana 399 13 .9% 10 .8% 158 7 .4% 179 17 .6% 62 20 .8% 23 0 .0% 422 13 .0% 9 .3% Eloxatine 32 -3 .0% -3 .0% 2 -50 .0% 0 -100 .0% 30 7 .1% 150 6 .8% 182 5 .0% 1 .7% Thymoglobulin 222 2 .7% -0 .9% 37 -5 .1% 162 4 .9% 23 0 .0% 75 22 .7% 297 7 .2% 2 .4% Mozobil 161 7 .8% 4 .5% 47 9 .1% 96 5 .2% 18 21 .4% 10 22 .2% 171 8 .6% 4 .9% Total Oncology 1,075 -0 .4% -3 .2% 351 4 .1% 523 -6 .8% 201 12 .2% 419 8 .8% 1,494 2 .1% -1 .5% Dupixent 783 265 .8% 257 .5% 75 3650 .0% 660 213 .9% 48 4700 .0% 5 - 788 268 .0% 259 .8% Kevzara 83 663 .6% 654 .5% 14 1300 .0% 64 550 .0% 5 - 0 - 83 663 .6% 654 .5% Total Immunology 866 284 .8% 276 .5% 89 - 724 228 .8% 53 - 5 - 871 287 .0% 278 .7% Alprolix 285 - - 0 - 222 - 63 - 0 - 285 - - Eloctate 606 - - 0 - 500 - 106 - 2 - 608 - - Total Hemophilia Rare blood disorders 895 - - 4 - 722 - 169 - 2 - 897 - - Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care) 7,226 30 .8% 27 .4% 2,004 7 .9% 4,387 42 .3% 835 40 .9% 1,043 18 .7% 8,269 29 .0% 23 .8% Lantus 2,588 -25 .8% -28 .4% 684 -9 .7% 1,614 -33 .3% 290 -3 .8% 977 5 .3% 3,565 -19 .0% -22 .9% Toujeo 710 -0 .9% -3 .7% 290 34 .6% 344 -20 .7% 76 18 .5% 130 83 .5% 840 7 .2% 2 .9% Apidra 248 -9 .0% -11 .1% 136 0 .0% 74 -23 .5% 38 -2 .4% 109 26 .5% 357 0 .3% -5 .3% Amaryl 47 -16 .9% -20 .3% 17 -19 .0% 2 0 .0% 28 -16 .7% 288 9 .4% 335 4 .8% -0 .3% Admelog 93 9100 .0% 9200 .0% 7 600 .0% 86 - 0 - 0 - 93 9100 .0% 9200 .0% Total Diabetes 3,918 -17 .5% -20 .0% 1,272 -0 .9% 2,185 -26 .9% 461 -0 .8% 1,554 12 .7% 5,472 -10 .4% -14 .5% Multaq 343 7 .2% 3 .3% 43 2 .4% 296 8 .0% 4 0 .0% 7 0 .0% 350 7 .1% 3 .2% Praluent 250 53 .3% 49 .7% 86 87 .0% 154 37 .1% 10 120 .0% 11 175 .0% 261 56 .1% 52 .6% Total Cardiovascular 593 22 .6% 18 .8% 129 46 .6% 450 16 .4% 14 66 .7% 18 63 .6% 611 23 .5% 19 .8% Diabetes & Cardiovascular 4,511 -13 .8% -16 .4% 1,401 2 .2% 2,635 -22 .0% 475 0 .4% 1,572 13 .1% 6,083 -7 .9% -11 .9% Plavix 1,440 1 .2% -2 .0% 147 -2 .0% 0 -100 .0% 218 -23 .5% 1,075 8 .8% 1,440 1 .2% -2 .0% Lovenox 1,465 -3 .0% -6 .9% 870 -8 .3% 38 -29 .3% 81 -6 .6% 476 11 .4% 1,465 -3 .0% -6 .9% Renagel / Renvela 411 -46 .7% -48 .7% 60 -15 .5% 253 -59 .1% 31 -8 .6% 67 42 .0% 411 -46 .7% -48 .7% Aprovel 652 -1 .7% -5 .5% 108 -6 .1% 10 0 .0% 69 -45 .5% 465 12 .7% 652 -1 .7% -5 .5% Allegra 124 -17 .7% -21 .5% 8 -11 .1% 0 - 116 -18 .1% 0 - 124 -17 .7% -21 .5% Myslee / Ambien / Stilnox 231 -6 .9% -10 .8% 39 -2 .5% 45 -14 .5% 86 -16 .0% 61 13 .8% 231 -6 .9% -10 .8% Synvisc / Synvisc One 313 -15 .0% -19 .1% 25 -16 .7% 217 -22 .3% 13 0 .0% 58 23 .5% 313 -15 .0% -19 .1% Depakine 452 4 .7% 1 .1% 163 -1 .2% 0 - 14 -6 .7% 275 9 .0% 452 4 .7% 1 .1% Tritace 221 -3 .8% -7 .9% 142 -5 .9% 0 - 5 0 .0% 74 0 .0% 221 -3 .8% -7 .9% Other Rx Drugs 3,534 -2 .5% -6 .8% 1,768 -2 .0% 188 -6 .3% 376 -7 .1% 1,202 -1 .1% 3,534 -2 .5% -6 .8% Total Established Rx Products 8,843 -6 .1% -9 .9% 3,330 -4 .4% 751 -38 .2% 1,009 -16 .9% 3,753 6 .6% 8,843 -6 .1% -9 .9% Generics 1,490 -9 .8% -15 .8% 568 -24 .4% 124 -15 .3% 113 9 .1% 685 3 .0% 1,490 -9 .8% -15 .8% Total Emerging Markets Specialty Care 1,043 18 .7% 3 .9% 0 - 0 - 75 49 .2% 1,043 18 .7% Total Emerging Markets Diabetes & Cardiovascular 1,572 13 .1% 4 .2% 1,572 13 .1% General Medicines & Emerging Markets 12,948 -2 .8% -8 .2% 3,898 -7 .9% 875 -35 .8% 1,122 -14 .8% 7,053 9 .3% 10,333 -6 .7% -10 .8% Total Pharmaceuticals 24,685 2 .4% -1 .9% 7,303 -2 .1% 7,897 0 .9% 2,432 1 .9% 7,053 9 .3% 24,685 2 .4% -1 .9% Allergy, Cough and Cold 1,124 -1 .7% -6 .7% 347 -0 .9% 303 -12 .3% 135 2 .9% 339 6 .9% 1,124 -1 .7% -6 .7% Pain 1,254 6 .7% -0 .6% 521 1 .8% 165 3 .6% 119 3 .4% 449 14 .0% 1,254 6 .7% -0 .6% Digestive 986 8 .7% 3 .4% 314 2 .6% 195 8 .5% 54 1 .8% 423 14 .4% 986 8 .7% 3 .4% Nutritional 675 4 .7% -1 .5% 125 5 .9% 37 -5 .0% 256 5 .9% 257 4 .4% 675 4 .7% -1 .5% Consumer Healthcare 4,660 3 .0% -2 .9% 1,403 -0 .2% 1,066 -1 .1% 603 2 .1% 1,588 8 .9% 4,660 3 .0% -2 .9% Polio / Pertussis / Hib 1,749 -0 .7% -4 .3% 296 -1 .0% 397 -4 .8% 156 5 .9% 900 0 .3% 1,749 -0 .7% -4 .3% Adult Booster Vaccines 470 1 .3% -0 .8% 129 9 .2% 273 -4 .1% 26 0 .0% 42 18 .9% 470 1 .3% -0 .8% Meningitis/Pneumonia 609 0 .6% -2 .2% 0 -100 .0% 466 -1 .6% 16 -50 .0% 127 29 .1% 609 0 .6% -2 .2% Influenza Vaccines 1,708 7 .2% 7 .5% 177 57 .5% 1,233 7 .5% 81 62 .7% 217 -22 .9% 1,708 7 .2% 7 .5% Travel And Other Endemics Vaccines 488 1 .8% -1 .0% 117 31 .1% 134 -10 .3% 56 7 .4% 181 -3 .6% 488 1 .8% -1 .0% Vaccines 5,118 2 .4% 0 .3% 728 16 .0% 2,577 1 .1% 342 9 .5% 1,471 -2 .3% 5,118 2 .4% 0 .3% Total Company 34,463 2 .5% -1 .7% 9,434 -0 .6% 11,540 0 .7% 3,377 2 .7% 10,112 7 .5% 34,463 2 .5% -1 .7%

Appendix 2: Business net income statement

Fourth Quarter 2018 Pharmaceuticals Consumer Healthcare Vaccines Others(2) Total Group € million Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) Cha-

nge Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) Cha-

nge Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) Cha-

nge Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) Cha-

nge Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) Cha-

nge Net sales 6 ,276 6 ,119 2 .6% 1 ,194 1 ,188 0 .5% 1 ,527 1 ,385 10 .3% - - 8 ,997 8 ,692 3 .5% Other revenues 67 66 1 .5% - - 262 224 17 .0% - - 329 290 13 .4% Cost of Sales (1 ,820) (1 ,760) 3 .4% (406) (423) (4 .0)% (866) (841) 3 .0% (46) (75) (38 .7)% (3 ,138) (3 ,099) 1 .3% As % of net sales (29 .0)% (28 .8)% (34 .0)% (35 .6)% (56 .7)% (60 .7)% (34 .9)% (35 .7)% Gross Profit 4 ,523 4 ,425 2 .2% 788 765 3 .0% 923 768 20 .2% (46) (75) (38 .7%) 6 ,188 5 ,883 5 .2% As % of net sales 72 .1% 72 .3% 66 .0% 64 .4% 60 .4% 55 .5% 68 .8% 67 .7% Research and development expenses (1 ,311) (1 ,067) 22 .9% (48) (41) 17 .1% (162) (166) (2 .4)% (157) (190) (17 .4)% (1 ,678) (1 ,464) 14 .6% As % of net sales (20 .9)% (17 .4)% (4 .0)% (3 .5)% (10 .6)% (12 .0)% (18 .7)% (16 .8)% Selling and general expenses (1 ,485) (1 ,523) (2 .5)% (409) (406) 0 .7% (210) (197) 6 .6% (617) (573) 7 .7% (2 ,721) (2 ,699) 0 .8% As % of net sales (23 .7)% (24 .9)% (34 .3)% (34 .2)% (13 .8)% (14 .2)% (30 .2)% (31 .1)% Other current operating income/ expenses (123) (19) 16 2 (1) (100) (40) 3 (148) (114) Share of profit/loss of associates* and joint-ventures 120 109 - 1 1 (1) - - 121 109 Net income attributable to non controlling interests (21) (26) (1) (3) - (1) - - (22) (30) Business operating income 1 ,703 1 ,899 (10 .3)% 346 318 8 .8% 551 303 81 .8% (860) (835) 3 .0% 1 ,740 1 ,685 3 .3% As % of net sales 27 .1% 31 .0% 29 .0% 26 .8% 36 .1% 21 .9% 19 .3% 19 .4% Financial income and expenses (60) (73) Income tax expenses (316) (287) Tax rate** 20 .0% 18 .7% Business net income 1 ,364 1 ,325 2 .9% As % of net sales 15 .2% 15 .2% Business earnings / share (in euros)*** 1 .10 1 .06 3 .8%

* Net of tax.

** Determined on the basis of Business income before tax, associates, and non-controlling interests.

*** Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,245.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1,252.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018.

(2) Other includes the cost of Global Support Functions (Medical Affairs, External Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Information Solution & Technologies, Sanofi Business Services, etc.).

Full year 2018 Pharmaceuticals Consumer Healthcare Vaccines Others (2) Total Group € million 2018 2017(1) Cha-

nge 2018 2017(1) Cha-

nge 2018 2017(1) Cha-

nge 2018 2017(1) Cha-

nge 2018 2017(1) Cha-

nge Net sales 24 ,685 25 ,173 (1 .9)% 4 ,660 4 ,798 (2 .9)% 5 ,118 5 ,101 0 .3% - - 34 ,463 35 ,072 (1 .7)% Other revenues 252 287 (12 .2)% - - 962 862 11 .6% - - 1 ,214 1 ,149 5 .7% Cost of Sales (6 ,738) (6 ,766) (0 .4)% (1 ,539) (1 ,612) (4 .5)% (2 ,854) (2 ,798) 2 .0% (190) (271) (29 .9)% (11 ,321) (11 ,447) (1 .1)% As % of net sales (27 .3)% (26 .9)% (33 .0)% (33 .6)% (55 .8)% (54 .9)% (32 .8)% (32 .6)% Gross Profit 18 ,199 18 ,694 (2 .6)% 3 ,121 3 ,186 (2 .0)% 3 ,226 3 ,165 1 .9% (190) (271) (29 .9%) 24 ,356 24 ,774 (1 .7)% As % of net sales 73 .7% 74 .3% 67 .0% 66 .4% 63 .0% 62 .0% 70 .7% 70 .6% Research and development expenses (4 ,572) (4 ,056) 12 .7% (143) (123) 16 .3% (555) (557) (0 .4)% (624) (736) (15 .2)% (5 ,894) (5 ,472) 7 .7% As % of net sales (18 .5)% (16 .1)% (3 .1)% (2 .6)% (10 .8)% (10 .9)% (17 .1)% (15 .6)% Selling and general expenses (5 ,431) (5 ,649) (3 .9)% (1 ,534) (1 ,645) (6 .7)% (710) (728) (2 .5)% (2 ,156) (2 ,050) 5 .2% (9 ,831) (10 ,072) (2 .4)% As % of net sales (22 .0)% (22 .4)% (32 .9)% (34 .3)% (13 .9)% (14 .3)% (28 .5)% (28 .7)% Other current operating income/ expenses (37) 34 101 94 (4) (107) (124) (17) (64) 4 Share of profit/loss of associates* and joint-ventures 425 212 1 1 (3) 1 - - 423 214 Net income attributable to non controlling interests (96) (110) (10) (15) - - - - (106) (125) Business operating income 8 ,488 9 ,125 (7 .0)% 1 ,536 1 ,498 2 .5% 1 ,954 1 ,774 10 .1% (3 ,094) (3 ,074) 0 .7% 8 ,884 9 ,323 (4 .7)% As % of net sales 34 .4% 36 .2% 33 .0% 31 .2% 38 .2% 34 .8% 25 .8% 26 .6% Financial income and expenses (271) (273) Income tax expenses (1 ,794) (2 ,107) Tax rate** 21 .6% 23 .5% Business net income 6 ,819 6 ,943 (1 .8)% As % of net sales 19 .8% 19 .8% Business earnings / share (in euros)*** 5 .47 5 .52 (0 .9)%

* Net of tax.

** Determined on the basis of Business income before tax, associates, and non-controlling interests.

*** Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,247.1 million in 2018 and 1,256.9 million in 2017.

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018.

(2) Other includes the cost of Global Support Functions (Medical Affairs, External Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Information Solution & Technologies, Sanofi Business Services, etc.).

Appendix 3: Consolidated income statements

€ million Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) 2018 2017(1) Net sales 8,997 8,692 34,463 35,072 Other revenues 329 290 1,214 1,149 Cost of sales (3,138) (3,089) (11,435) (11,613) Gross profit 6,188 5,893 24,242 24,608 Research and development expenses (1,678) (1,464) (5,894) (5,472) Selling and general expenses (2,730) (2,699) (9,859) (10,072) Other operating income 83 10 484 237 Other operating expenses (231) (124) (548) (233) Amortization of intangible assets (634) (442) (2,170) (1,866) Impairment of intangible assets (426) (262) (718) (293) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration - 15 117 (159) Restructuring costs and similar items (765) (118) (1,480) (731) Other gains and losses, and litigation (7) (61) 502 (215) Operating income (200) 748 4,676 5,804 Financial expenses (103) (99) (435) (420) Financial income 43 26 164 147 Income before tax and associates and joint ventures (260) 675 4,405 5,531 Income tax expense 243 (699) (481) (1,722) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures 301 21 499 85 Net income excluding the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business 284 (3) 4,423 3,894 Net income/(loss) of the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business(2) (9) 159 (13) 4,643 Net income 275 156 4,410 8,537 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 21 30 104 121 Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 254 126 4,306 8,416 Average number of shares outstanding (million) 1,245.6 1,252.9 1,247.1 1,256.9 Earnings per share excluding the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business (in euros) 0.21 (0.03) 3.46 3.00 IFRS Earnings per share (in euros) 0.20 0.10 3.45 6.70

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018.

(2) In 2017, net gain resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business presented separately in accordance with IFRS 5, Non current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations.

Appendix 4: Reconciliation of Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi to Business net income

€ million Q4 2018 Q4 2017(1) Change Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 254 126 101.6% Amortization of intangible assets(2) 634 442 Impairment of intangible assets 426 262 Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration - (15) Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories - (10) Other expenses related to business combinations 9 - Restructuring costs and similar items 765 118 Other gains and losses, and litigation 7 61 Tax effect of the items listed above(3): (503) (219) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (241) (242) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 3 37 Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories - 4 Other expenses related to business combinations (2) - Restructuring costs and similar items (220) 82 Other tax effects (43) (100) Other tax items(4) (56) 631 Share of items listed above attributable to non-controlling interests (1) - Restructuring costs of associates and joint ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures (180) 88 Animal Health items (5) 9 (159) Business net income 1,364 1,325 2.9% IFRS earnings per share (6) (in euros) 0.20 0.10

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018.

(2) Of which related to amortization expense generated by the remeasurement of intangible assets as part of business combinations: €520 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and €407 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

(3) In 2017, this line includes the impact of changes in corporate income tax rates, mainly in France (25% standard rate effective as of January 1, 2022).

(4) In 2018, adjustments made to our preliminary analysis of the direct and indirect impacts of US tax reform. In 2017, includes an amount of €562m related to litigation gain on French 3% tax on dividends and temporary exceptional surcharge and an amount of (€1,193) million related to US tax reform.

(5) In 2017, net gain resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business presented separately in accordance with IFRS 5, Non-current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations (including the closing in Mexico in Q4 2017).

(6) Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,245.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1,252.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

€ million 2018 2017(1) Change Net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 4,306 8,416 (48.8)% Amortization of intangible assets(2) 2,170 1,866 Impairment of intangible assets 718 293 Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (117) 159 Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories 114 166 Other expenses related to business combinations 28 - Restructuring costs and similar items 1,480 731 Other gains and losses, and litigation (3) (502) 215 Tax effect of the items listed above(4): (1,125) (1,127) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (692) (719) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 38 4 Expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on inventories (27) (52) Other expenses related to business combinations (6) - Restructuring costs and similar items (435) (134) Other tax effects (3) (226) Other tax items(5) (188) 742 Share of items listed above attributable to non-controlling interests (2) (4) Restructuring costs of associates and joint ventures, and expenses arising from the impact of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures (76) 129 Animal Health items (6) 13 (4,643) Business net income 6,819 6,943 (1.8)% IFRS earnings per share (7) (in euros) 3.45 6.70

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018.

(2) Of which related to amortization expense generated by the remeasurement of intangible assets as part of business combinations: €1,957 million in 2018 and €1,726 million in 2017.

(3) In 2018, of which gain resulting from the European Generics business divestiture amounting to €510 million. In 2017, mainly adjustment to vendor's guarantee provision in connection with past divestment.

(4) In 2017, this line includes the impact of changes in corporate income tax rates, mainly in France (25% standard rate effective as of January 1, 2022).

(5) In 2018, adjustments made to our preliminary analysis of the direct and indirect impacts of US tax reform. In 2017, includes French 3% tax on dividends and temporary exceptional surcharge for an amount of €451 million and US tax reform amounting to €(1,193) million.

(6) In 2017, net gain resulting from the divestment of the Animal Health business presented separately in accordance with IFRS 5, Non-current assets held-for-sale and discontinued operations.

(7) Based on an average number of shares outstanding of 1,247.1 million in 2018 and 1,256.9 million in 2017.

Appendix 5: Change in net debt

€ million 2018 2017(1) Business net income 6,819 6,943 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant and equipment and software 1,208 1,349 Gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets, net of tax (284) (127) Other non cash items 91 728 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital (2) 7,834 8,893 Changes in working capital (2) (1,099) (589) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and software (1,674) (1,500) Free cash flow (2) 5,061 6,804 Acquisitions of intangible assets excluding software (312) (398) Acquisitions of investments in consolidated undertakings including assumed debt (13,051) (1,063) Restructuring costs and similar items paid (894) (754) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other non-current assets net of tax 2,120 408 Issuance of Sanofi shares 177 319 Dividends paid to shareholders of Sanofi (3,773) (3,710) Acquisition of treasury shares (1,104) (2,158) Transactions with non-controlling interests including dividends (91) (52) Foreign exchange impact (288) 434 Net cash-flow from the swap between BI - CHC and Sanofi Animal Health business (6) 3,535 Other items (306) (292) Change in net debt (12,467) 3,073

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018. (2) Excluding restructuring costs and similar items.

Appendix 6: Simplified consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

€ million Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017(1) LIABILITIES & EQUITY

€ million Dec 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017(1) Equity attributable to equity holders of Sanofi 58,876 58,070 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 159 169 Total equity 59,035 58,239 Long-term debt 22,007 14,326 Property, plant and equipment 9,651 9,579 Non-current liabilities related to business combinations and to non-controlling interests 963 1,026 Intangible assets (including goodwill) 66,124 53,344 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 8,613 9,154 Non-current financial assets & investments in associates and deferred tax assets 10,986 10,502 Deferred tax liabilities 3,414 1,605 Non-current assets 86,761 73,425 Non-current liabilities 34,997 26,111 Accounts payable & Other current liabilities 14,402 13,845 Inventories, accounts receivable and other current assets 17,654 16,039 Current liabilities related to business combinations and to non-controlling interests 341 343 Cash and cash equivalents 6,925 10,315 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 2,633 1,275 Current assets 24,579 26,354 Current liabilities 17,376 15,463 Assets held for sale or exchange 68 34 Liabilities related to assets held for sale or exchange - - Total ASSETS 111,408 99,813 Total LIABILITIES & EQUITY 111,408 99,813

(1) Includes the effects of first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue recognition, effective January 1, 2018.

Appendix 7: currency sensitivity

2019 Business EPS currency sensitivity

Currency Variation Business EPS Sensitivity U.S. Dollar +0.05 USD/EUR -EUR 0.10 Japanese Yen +5 JPY/EUR -EUR 0.02 Chinese Yuan +0.2 CNY/EUR -EUR 0.02 Brazilian Real +0.4 BRL/EUR -EUR 0.01 Russian Ruble +10 RUB/EUR -EUR 0.03

Currency exposure on Q4 2018 sales

Currency Q4 2018 US $ 36.6% Euro € 23.8% Chinese Yuan 6.2% Japanese Yen 4.7% Brazilian Real 2.7% British Pound 1.8% Mexican Peso 1.8% Canadian $ 1.8% Russian Ruble 1.7% Australian $ 1.4% Others 17.5%

Currency average rates

Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Change €/$ 1.18 1.14 -3.1% €/Yen 133.0 128.82 -3.1% €/Yuan 7.79 7.90 +1.4% €/Real 3.83 4.35 +13.6% €/Ruble 68.80 75.91 +10.3%

Appendix 8: R&D Pipeline

O : Opt-in rights products for which rights have not been exercised yet

R : Registrational Study (other than Phase 3)

Immuno-inflammation Rare Blood Disorders Cardiovascular & metabolism Oncology MS & Neuro Vaccines Rare Diseases Diabetes

New Molecular Entities(*)

Phase 1

(Total : 17) Phase 2

(Total : 7) Phase 3

(Total : 7) Registration

(Total : 2) SAR441344

Anti-CD40L mAb

Multiple Sclerosis BIVV001(4)

rFVIIIFc - vWF - XTEN(5)

Hemophilia A SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Atopic Dermatitis HIV

Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

3L Relapsing Refractory MM (ICARIA) cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced CSCC (EU) SAR408701

Maytansin-loaded anti-CEACAM5 mAb Solid Tumors ST400(6)

ZFN Gene Editing Technology

Beta thalassemia SAR156597

IL4/IL13 bispecific mAb

Systemic Scleroderma SP0232(**)(13)

Respiratory syncytial virus

Monoclonal Antibody avalglucosidase alfa

Neo GAA

Pompe Disease ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 1 Diabetes (U.S./EU) SAR439459

anti-TGFb mAb

Advanced Solid Tumors BIVV003(6)

ZFN Gene Editing Technology

Sickle Cell Disease R olipudase alfa

rhASM

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency(10) venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

ADPKD(14) O REGN5458(1)

Anti-BCMA-CD3 bispecific mAb

RRMM SAR442168(7)(**)

BTK inhibitor

Multiple Sclerosis SAR339375(11)

miRNA-21

Alport Syndrome fitusiran

RNAi therapeutic targeting anti-thrombin

Hemophilia A and B O REGN4018(1)

Anti-MUC16-CD3 bispecific mAb

Ovarian Cancer SAR443060(8)

RIPK1 inh(9)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis SAR422459(**)(12)

ABCA4 gene therapy

Stargardt Disease sutimlimab(15)

Anti Complement C1s mAb

Cold Agglutinin Disease SAR439859

SERD

Metastatic Breast Cancer Next Gen PCV

Pneumococcal Conjugate

Vaccines SAR341402

Rapid acting insulin

Type 1/2 Diabetes SAR442720(2)

SHP2 inhibitor

Solid Tumors Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2

HSV-2 vaccine efpeglenatide(**)

Long-acting GLP-1 agonist

Type 2 Diabetes SAR440234

T cell engaging multi spe mAb

Leukemia Respiratory syncytial virus

Infants

Vaccines SAR441000(3)

Cytokine mRNA

Melanoma

Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in rights Developed in collaboration with REVOLUTION Medicines; also known as RMC-4630 Developed in collaboration with BioNtech Sanofi Product for which Sobi has opt-in rights Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIII Fc - von Willebrand Factor - XTEN Fusion protein Developed in collaboration with Sangamo Also known as PRN2246 Also known as DNL747 Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 Also known as Niemann Pick type B Regulus product for which Sanofi has decided to opt-in Identification of out-licensing partner ongoing Also known as MEDI8897 Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Also Known as BIVV009 (*) Phase of projects determined by clinicaltrials.gov disclosure timing

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Additional Indications(*)

Phase 1

(Total : 5) Phase 2

(Total : 17) Phase 3

(Total : 23) Registration

(Total : 3) SAR439459 + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-TGFb mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Solid Tumors dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Grass Immunotherapy isatuximab + atezolizumab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-L1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Malignancies dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma 6 - 11 years old isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

Newly Diagnosed MM Te(6) (GMMG) dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma 12y+ (EU) O cemiplimab(**) + REGN4018(1)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-MUC16-CD3 bispecific mAb - Ovarian Cancer R sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis isatuximab + atezolizumab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-L1 inhibitor mAb

Solid Tumors dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Nasal Polyposis isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1-3L Relapsing Refractory MM (IKEMA) Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

Atopic Dermatitis 12 - 17 years old (U.S./EU) SAR439859

SERD + Palbociclib

Metastatic Breast Cancer sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Systemic Juvenile Arthritis venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Fabry Disease dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Aubagio

teriflunomide

Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis - Pediatric Praluent(**)

alirocumab

CV events reduction (U.S./EU) sutimlimab(2)

Anti Complement C1s mAb

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

COPD venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher Type 3 Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

Atopic Dermatitis 6 - 11 years old Lemtrada

alemtuzumab

Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis - Pediatric SAR443060(3)

RIPK1 inh(4)

Alzheimer's Disease dupilumab(**) + AR101

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Peanut Allergy - Pediatric venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher related Parkinson's Disease Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

Atopic Dermatitis 6 months - 5 years old ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Worsening Heart Failure in Diabetes SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Asthma Rabies VRVg

Purified vero rabies vaccine sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Giant Cell Arteritis ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 2 Diabetes R cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma SP0173 Tdap booster US

Tdap booster sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Polymyalgia Rheumatica Cerdelga

eliglustat

Gaucher Type 1, switch from ERT - Pediatric isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Relapsing Refractory MM cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

1L NSCLC Praluent(**)

alirocumab

LDL-C reduction - Pediatric isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Malignancies cemiplimab(**)+ chemotherapy

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

1L NSCLC Fluzone QIV HD

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine - High dose isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Lymphoma cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

2L Cervical Cancer Men Quad TT

Advanced generation meningococcal

ACYW conjugate vaccine isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1L Newly Diagnosed MM Ti(5) (IMROZ) Pediatric pentavalent vaccine

DTP-Polio-Hib

Japan Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine

Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in rights Also known as BIVV009 Also known as DNL747 Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 Transplant ineligible Transplant eligible (*) Phase of projects determined by clinicaltrials.gov disclosure timing

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Expected Submission Timeline(1)

New Molecular Entities Additional Indications 2019(2) isatuximab

anti-CD38 mAb

3L RRMM (ICARIA) dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ra mAb

Nasal Polyposis Adult Pentacel vIPV

DTaP-IPV/Hib SAR341402

Rapid acting insulin

Type 1/2 Diabetes - EU(3) Fluzone QIV HD

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine - High dose Men Quad TT

Adv. generation meningococcal

U.S.: 2y+ & EU: Toddlers+ 2020(2)



olipudase alfa

rhASM

ASD(4)



fitusiran

RNAi therapeutic targeting anti-thrombin

Hemophilia A/B sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1-3L RRMM (IKEMA)



avalglucosidase alfa

NeoGAA

Pompe Disease



sutimlimab(5)

Anti Complement C1s mAb

Cold Agglutinin Disease Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

AD 6 - 11 years old ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 2 Diabetes



cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced BCC Aubagio

teriflunomide

Relapsing MS - Pediatric Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine 2021(2)



efpeglenatide(**)

Long acting GLP1-R agonist

Type 2 Diabetes isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1L Newly Diagnosed MM Ti (IMROZ) ZynquistaTM(**)

Oral SGLT 1/2 inhibitor

Worsening Heart Failure in Diabetes venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

ADPKD(6) cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

2L Cervical Cancer cemiplimab(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

1L NSCLC

New Molecular Entities Additional Indications 2022(2)



SP0232 mAbs(7)(**)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Dupixent(**)

dupilumab

AD 6 months - 5 years old sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Systemic Juvenile Arthritis dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ra mAb

Eosinophilic Esophagitis sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Polymyalgia Rheumatica dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Asthma 6 - 11 years old Cerdelga

eliglustat

Gaucher Type 1, switch from ERT

Pediatric sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb

Giant Cell Arteritis venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher Type 3 SP0173 Tdap booster US

Tdap booster Praluent(**)

alirocumab

LDL-C reduction - Pediatric 2023

and beyond(2)



SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Atopic Dermatitis



SAR156597

IL4/IL13 bispecific mAb

Systemic Scleroderma SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

COPD dupilumab(**) + AR101

Anti-IL4Ralpha mAb

Peanut Allergy - Pediatric SAR422459(**)

ABCA4 gene therapy

Stargardt Disease HIV

Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Asthma venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Fabry Disease isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

Newly Diagnosed MM Te (GMMG) Rabies VRVg

Purified vero rabies vaccine venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

GrPD(8) Pediatric pentavalent vaccine

DTP-Polio-Hib (Japan)

Excluding Phase 1 Projects within a specified year are not arranged by submission timing Submission strategy for the U.S. under evaluation Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Also known as BIVV009 Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Also known as MEDI8897 Gaucher Related Parkinson's Disease

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Pipeline Movements Since Q3 2018

Additions Removals Registration



Phase 3 Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccine mavacamten(**)

Myosin inhibitor

Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy cemiplimab(**)+ ipilimumab

PD-1 inh. mAb + CTLA4 mAb

1L NSCLC >= 50% PDL1+ Phase 2 SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Atopic Dermatitis isatuximab + atezolizumab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-L1 inhibitor mAb

Solid Tumors GZ389988

TRKA antagonist

Osteoarthritis SAR425899

GLP-1/GCG dual agonist

Obesity/Overweight in T2D isatuximab + cemiplimab(**)

Anti-CD38 mAb + PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Lymphoma Combination

ferroquine / OZ439(**)

Antimalarial SAR407899

rho kinase

Microvascular Angina ALX0171

Anti RSV Nanobody

Respiratory Syncitial Virus mavacamten(**)

Myosin inhibitor

Non -Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Phase 1 SAR441344

Anti-CD40L mAb

Multiple Sclerosis SAR443060

RIPK1 inh

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis SAR439794(**)

TLR4 agonist

Peanut Allergy O REGN3767

Anti-LAG-3 mAb

Advanced Cancers O REGN5458

Anti-BCMA-CD3 bispecific mAb

RRMM SAR443060

RIPK1 inh

Alzheimer's Disease SAR440181(**)

Myosin activation

Dilated Cardiomyopathy O REGN4659

Anti-CTLA-4 mAb

Cancer SAR441000

Cytokine mRNA

Melanoma BIVV003

ZFN Gene Editing Technology

Sickle Cell Disease SAR247799

S1P1 agonist

Cardiovascular indication SAR228810(**)

Anti-protofibrillar AB mAb

Alzheimer's Disease Next Gen PCV

Pneumococcal Conjugate

Vaccines SAR438335

GLP-1/GIP dual agonist

Type 2 Diabetes UshStat(**)(1)

Myosin 7A gene therapy

Usher Syndrome 1B O cemiplimab(**) + REGN3767

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-LAG-3 mAb

Advanced Cancers O cemiplimab(**) + REGN4659

PD-1 inhibitor mAb + Anti-CTLA-4 mAb

NSCLC

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products

Appendix 9: Expected R&D milestones

Products Expected milestones Timing Dupixent U.S. regulatory decision in Atopic Dermatitis in Adolescent patients Q1 2019 ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) U.S. regulatory decision expected in Type 1 Diabetes Q1 2019 dupilumab U.S. sBLA filing in Nasal Polyposis Q1 2019 Dupixent EU regulatory decision in Asthma in Adult/Adolescent patients Q2 2019 ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) EU regulatory decision expected in Type 1 Diabetes Q2 2019 Praluent EU regulatory decision in CV events reduction ODYSSEY OUTCOMES Q2 2019 Praluent U.S. regulatory decision in CV events reduction ODYSSEY OUTCOMES Q2 2019 cemiplimab EU regulatory decision expected in Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Q2 2019 dupilumab Start of Phase 2b/3 trial in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease H1 2019 Dupixent EU regulatory decision in Atopic Dermatitis in Adolescent patients Q3 2019 sutimlimab Expected pivotal trial read-outs in Cold Agglutinin Disease Q4 2019 ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) Expected pivotal trial read-out in Type 2 Diabetes Q4 2019 Dupixent Expected pivotal trial read-out in Atopic Dermatitis in 6-11 years Q4 2019 Olipudase Expected pivotal trial read-out in Niemann Pick Type B Q4 2019 Isatuximab Expected pivotal trial read-out in 1-3L RRMM (IKEMA) Q1 2020

Appendix 10: Definitions of non-GAAP financial indicators

Company

"Company" corresponds to Sanofi and its subsidiaries

Company sales at constant exchange rates (CER)

When we refer to changes in our net sales "at constant exchange rates" (CER), this means that we exclude the effect of changes in exchange rates.

We eliminate the effect of exchange rates by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the exchange rates used for the previous period.

Reconciliation of net sales to Company sales at constant exchange rates for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018

€ million Q4 2018 2018 Net sales 8,997 34,463 Effect of exchange rates (33) (1,492) Company sales at constant exchange rates 9,030 35,955

Business net income

Sanofi publishes a key non-GAAP indicator.

Business net income is defined as net income attributable to equity holders of Sanofi excluding:

amortization of intangible assets,

impairment of intangible assets,

fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration related to business combinations or to disposals,

other impacts associated with acquisitions (including impacts of acquisitions on associates and joint ventures),

restructuring costs and similar items (1) ,

, other gains and losses (including gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets (1) ),

), costs or provisions associated with litigation (1) ,

, tax effects related to the items listed above as well as effects of major tax disputes,

net income attributable to non-controlling interests related to the items listed above.

Reported in the line items Restructuring costsand similar items and Gains and losses on disposals, and litigation, which are defined in Notes B.19 and B.20. to our consolidated financial statements.

