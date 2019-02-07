

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) Thursday reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 82.8 percent to 40.78 billion Japanese yen from 22.31 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 102.58 yen from 56.13 yen a year ago.



Operating profit for the period rose 26.7 percent to 52.55 billion yen from last year's 41.49 billion yen.



Revenue for the nine months edged up 0.2 percent to 526.27 billion from 525.26 billion yen a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, Nikon now expects attributable net profit of 59 billion yen, operating profit of 80 billion yen, and net sales of 720 billion yen.



Earlier, the company forecast full-year attributable net profit of 53 billion yen, operating profit of 74 billion yen, and net sales of 740 billion yen.



