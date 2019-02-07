Evotec AG: Evotec And Galapagos Enter Into Collaboration In The Field Of Fibrosis

COLLABORATION COMPRISES LICENCE AGREEMENT FOR A PROGRAMME DEVELOPED BY EVOTEC AS WELL AS ITS DRUG DISCOVERY CAPABILITIES

EVOTEC RECEIVES UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR POTENTIAL MILESTONES AS WELL AS ROYALTY PAYMENTS

HAMBURG, GERMANY, and MECHELEN, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Evotec AG (FSE: EVT) (OTC PINK: EVTCY), (MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Galapagos NV (GLPG) today announced a global collaboration focused on a novel target for fibrosis and other indications.

The collaboration concerns a small molecule programme, currently in pre-clinical development for the treatment of fibrotic diseases of the liver and other organs. The target has been identified and validated using Evotec's proprietary platforms for fibrotic diseases and NASH. Evotec utilised its in-house assay development and drug screening capabilities to identify small molecule modulators against the target, which remains undisclosed.

In exchange for global commercialisation rights to Galapagos, Evotec receives an upfront payment and is eligible for potential milestone and royalty payments. Galapagos will be responsible for all further development of the programme. Furthermore, Galapagos will have access to specific screening formats at Evotec to support the final pre-clinical development.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted to be working with Galapagos on this innovative project in an area of high unmet medical need. The team at Galapagos share our focus on novel, first-in-class therapeutic candidates and we are glad to be part of their portfolio building."

"Following the Fibrocor deal announced early January, the collaboration with Evotec announced today again underlines our commitment to expanding our fibrosis franchise", said Dr Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer of Galapagos. "We highly regard the scientific know-how of Evotec, and are hence very much looking forward to collaborating with the team."

ABOUT GALAPAGOS NV

Galapagos (GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Galapagos Investors:

Elizabeth Goodwin

VP IR & Corporate Communications

+1 781 460 1784



Sofie Van Gijsel

Director IR

+32 485 19 14 15

ir@glpg.com



Galapagos Media:

Evelyn Fox

Director Communications

+31 6 53 591 999

communications@glpg.com



ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,500 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



Contact Evotec AG:

Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

Evotec AGView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534690/Evotec-And-Galapagos-Enter-Into-Collaboration-In-The-Field-Of-Fibrosis