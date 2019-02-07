Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ALD ALD: reports Full Year 2018 Results 07-Feb-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Paris, 7 February 2019 ALD REPORTS FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS* · 2018 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERALL IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE · RECORD TOTAL FLEET GROWTH OF 10.1%, CONFIRMING ALD'S LEADING POSITION IN EUROPE · LEASING CONTRACT AND SERVICES MARGINS ROSE STRONGLY, UP 6.3% · CAR SALES RESULT PER UNIT AT EUR 362 · IMPROVED COST/INCOME RATIO (EXCL. CAR SALES RESULT) AT 49.8%, DOWN BY 1.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS · NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) DOWN SLIGHTLY AT 555.6 MILLION · EPS[1] AT EUR 1.37 · PROPOSED 2018 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.58 PER SHARE UP FROM EUR 0.55 IN 2017 2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS - Total Fleet growth above 8-10% guidance at 10.1%; 1.66 million vehicles managed worldwide at end Dec 18, including more than 100K electric and hybrid vehicles - Gross Operating Income at EUR 1,343.0 million, up 0.8% vs. 2017 - Leasing Contract and Services Margins up 6.3%, below 8-10% guidance, principally due to impact of Italian Stability Law[2] ? Car Sales Result per unit in upper part of EUR 200-400 guidance; Car Sales Result at EUR 102.5 million - Operating Expenses up 3.3%, Cost/Income Ratio (excl. Car Sales Result) at 49.8%, better than 50% guidance - Net Income (Group share) at EUR 555.6 million in 2018, down 2.1% vs. 2017 - Earnings per share1 at EUR 1.37 - Proposed dividend of EUR 0.58 per share, corresponding to a payout ratio of 42.0%, in line with 40-50% guidance - ROE[3] at 15.9% - Equity/Asset ratio at 15.8%, in line with 15-17% guidance GUIDANCE FOR 2019 - 5-7% organic growth in Total Fleet vs. 2018, plus bolt-on acquisitions as opportunities arise - Car Sales Result per unit to average between EUR 100 and EUR 300 - Cost/Income (excluding Car Sales Result) ratio to improve further, to circa 49% - The ratio of Total Equity to Total Assets to remain between 15 and 17%. - Payout ratio of 40-50% in 2019 On 7 February, Mike Masterson, ALD CEO, commenting on the FY 2018 Group Results, stated: "2018 was yet another year of record fleet growth for ALD, confirming our market leadership and demonstrating the strength of our commercial franchise. This success continues to be driven by the quality of our services, for which we once again received numerous awards, our unique multichannel sales organisation, and our state of the art digital tools. In the face of headwinds from a challenging used car market for diesel vehicles, ALD managed to record financial results close to the record performance in 2017. We aim to lead the market in the transformation of our fleet from diesel engine towards electric and hybrid powertrains. The Group's focus on this transformation has resulted in a significant rebalancing of our powertrain mix in the deliveries made over the last 12 months. At the same time, we are making good progress in the development of used car leasing. We continued to allocate substantial ressources to our IT investments, which we strongly believe to be key to our future competitiveness. Our overall operating and financial performance in 2018 was substantially in line with the guidance we had provided to the market, and underpinned by a further improvement in our already best-in-class operating efficiency. I am confident that in 2019 we will confirm the robustness of our operating model and our leading competitive position thanks to our unrivalled partnership network and technology." STRONG BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ACROSS ALL REGIONS ALD again generated exceptionally strong fleet growth during 2018 with total fleet reaching 1.66 million vehicles at the end of December, up 10.1% vs. the end of the previous year, above the guidance range of 8-10% provided at the start of the year. All geographical regions contributed to this strong performance during 2018. Total fleet rose robustly in the three European regions, by 10.0% in Western Europe, 9.4% in Northern Europe, 6.9% in Central & Eastern Europe. In South America, Africa & Asia the pace of increase was particularly dynamic, at 17.4%. All client segments showed strong fleet growth in 2018. ALD remains ahead of the competition in its ability to implement commercial partnerships. The Group's sales via partnerships increased by 15.9%, strongly contributing to overall fleet growth. Direct sales fleet (mostly to corporates) grew 7.3% year on year. ALD continues to expand the range of its partners. On 6 February 2019, the Group announced the signing of a strategic partnership to develop energy mobility solutions with E.ON, a leading European energy company. This partnership will focus on mobility offerings for electric vehicles for corporate customers, municipalities and private customers in Europe. At the end of 2018, private lease represented more than 112K vehicles, i.e. 6.7% of total fleet, up 45% since the end of 2017, with two thirds of growth coming via our partners and the remainder direct. We are confident of achieving the target of 150K vehicles we have set ourselves for the end of 2019. Strong growth in the private lease segment contributes to a fleet mix that corresponds better with the demand in the used car market. ALD is actively promoting a move away from diesel and, where appropriate, encourages clients to opt for electric and hybrid vehicles. This policy is showing strong results: the share of diesel in the deliveries of passenger cars dropped to 53% in Q4 18, down significantly from 64% in Q4 17, while for the full year 2018 it stood at 58%, down from 67% in 2017. At the same time, the penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles continued to rise: they represented 15% of all deliveries in Q4 18, vs. 9% a year earlier. Within Total Fleet they represented more than 100K vehicles at the end of 2018, up by almost 50% in just one year. ALD's traditional passenger car fleet is now almost entirely equipped with 'Euro 6' engines, respecting the latest European emission norms. The Group's remaining approximately 60K 'Euro 5' diesel powered passenger cars, representing less than 5% of its funded fleet, are coming off lease this year. The general shift away from diesel is continuing unabated, with the share of deliveries expected to fall by circa ten more percentage points in 2019. SOLID OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS ALD's Gross Operating Income rose to EUR 1,343.0 million, up 0.8% vs. 2017, with strong growth in Leasing Contract and Services Margins more than compensating for a lower Car Sales Result. Q4 18 Gross Operating Income reached EUR 337.8 million, marginally lower than in Q4 17. Leasing Contract Margin rose to EUR 623.8 million and Services Margin to EUR 616.7 million in 2018, up 8.6% and 4.0% respectively vs. 2017. When adjusted for Q1 17 one-off impacts of Italian anti-trust provisions and unwinding of equity swaps they rose 6.8% and 5.7% respectively. In Q4 18 Leasing Contract Margin stood at EUR 157.8 million, up 2.7% and Services Margin at EUR 163.0 million, up 7.4%. Two factors put a damper on growth in margins, causing it to fall short of the 8-10% guidance provided at the start of the year: · The Italian Stability Law continued to exert a significant drag[4] on Services Margin progression, as the reduction in Income tax expense generated by this Law peaked in 2018. However, the resulting boost to Net Income more than compensates for the impact of the lower Services Margin; · ALD's progressive repricing of diesel residual values in a competitive commercial environment has also put downward pressure on margins during 2018. The contribution to Gross Operating Income from Car Sales Result continued to fall in 2018, reaching EUR 102.5 million in 2018, vs. EUR 165.3 million in the previous year. In Q4 18 Car Sales Result was EUR 17.1 million, down from EUR 32.6 million in Q4 17. Average sales margin for the year on used vehicles[5] came in at EUR 362, down from EUR 639 in 2017, but comfortably in the upper part of the EUR 200 to 400 guidance provided at the start of the year. The Q4 2018 average dropped to EUR 235, down from EUR 368 recorded in the previous quarter and significantly below the 9M 18 average of EUR 405, in large part due to seasonal factors. The number of used cars sold5 in Q4 18 was 73K5 bringing the total for 2018 to 283K, up 9.4% vs. 259K in 2017, roughly in line with fleet growth. Average stock turnover5 remained stable throughout the year. The proportion of cars sold via electronic platforms5 remained well above 60% of total cars sold in 2018. Total Operating Expenses increased by just 3.3% to EUR 617.6 million, vs. EUR 598.0 million in 2017 (helped by the final quarter, which saw a slight fall). Within the total amount, Staff expenses increased by 4.8% in 2018, to EUR 397.2 million (vs. EUR 379.0 million in 2017), benefiting from process digitisation, economies of scale, staff synergies from acquisitions and strong fleet growth in South America, Africa & Asia, while General & Administrative expenses dropped 2.4% vs. 2017.

