FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

Block Listing Application

Legal Entity Identifier: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for 6,866,940 ordinary shares of 25 pence each (the "Shares") to be admitted by way of a block listing to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

The Shares may be issued under the block listing to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, and the proceeds of share issuance under the block listing will be used for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. If issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue.

The block listing is expected to become effective at 8.00am on Friday8 February 2019. Any future issue of the Shares will be notified by the Company through an RIS announcement.

For further information please contact:



FIL Investments International

+44 (0)1737 837846 Natalia De Sousa

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Neil Winward

Mark Bloomfield

Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0)20 7710 7600

7 February 2019