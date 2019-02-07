sprite-preloader
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend

PR Newswire

London, February 6

Date:7 February 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend for 2018

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited have declared that a dividend of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2018 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.775 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.145 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -14 February 2019

Record Date - 15 February 2019

Payment Date -28 February 2019

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151


