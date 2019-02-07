

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported that, according to preliminary unaudited figures, the Group's operating result (EBIT) was 204 million euros for fiscal 2018 compared to 173 million euros, prior year, an increase of 18 percent. The listed Port Logistics subgroup generated an operating result of 188 million euros, for the fiscal year.



According to preliminary unaudited figures, HHLA increased its Group revenue by 3 percent to 1.29 billion euros in the 2018 financial year from 1.25 billion euros, prior year. The listed Port Logistics subgroup generated revenue of 1.26 billion euros compared to 1.22 billion euros, prior year.



Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), Angela Titzrath, said: 'HHLA has performed very successfully over the past financial year, despite the deterioration of the market environment in the second half. The challenging targets we set for ourselves one year ago have been achieved and partially exceeded.'



HHLA will publish the 2018 Annual Report and a business forecast for the 2019 financial year on 27 March 2019.



