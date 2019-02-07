

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month attributable net income declined 18.8 percent to 101.05 billion Japanese yen from last year's 124.51 billion yen. Net income per share was 236.25 yen compared to 283.55 yen in the prior year.



Operating income climbed 28.6 percent to 158.35 billion yen from 123.15 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue was 1.80 trillion yen, down 0.5 percent from 1.81 billion yen last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 130 billion yen or 305.31 yen per share and revenue of 2.47 trillion yen.



