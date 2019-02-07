Citycon's Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for 2018 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2018 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2018.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2018. The statement is prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Anu Tuomola

General Counsel and Head of Legal Affairs

Tel. +358-50-414-3280

anu.tuomola@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

