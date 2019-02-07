

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SCA (LGDDF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter Group revenue came in at 2.00 billion euros versus 1.92 billion euros, prior year, a rise of 2.1% like-for-like and of 4.1% on a consolidated basis.



The Lagardère group confirmed its recurring EBIT target. For 2018, Group recurring EBIT growth is expected to be between 1% and 3% versus 2017, at constant exchange rates, excluding the impact of disposals at Lagardère Active and the acquisition of HBF by Lagardère Travel Retail, or between 397 million euros and 405 million euros.



