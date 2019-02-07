Quant AB (publ) Publishes Bond Prospectus and Applies for Listing of its Bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on the EU regulated market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The company's senior secured bond and the junior secured bond, together totaling EUR 120 million, will be admitted to trading today, 7 February 2019.

On 15 February 2018 Quant AB (publ) issued a senior secured bond of EUR 62.5 million maturing in February 2023 and a junior secured bond of EUR 28 million maturing in May 2023. On 29 June 2018 Quant issued further bonds of EUR 29.5 million under the senior secured bond terms and conditions.

Quant AB (publ) has applied for listing of both the senior bonds and the junior bonds on the EU regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bonds will be admitted to trading today, 7 February 2019.

In connection with the listing of the bonds Quant AB (publ) has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. The prospectus will be available on the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier's website (www.cssf.lu) and on Quant's website (www.quantservice.com).

Stockholm, 7 February 2019

Quant AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

André Strömgren

VP, Commercial, Investor Relations & Treasury

+46-708-410-796

E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 30 countries world-wide, employing close to 3,000 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

