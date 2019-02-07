Copenhagen, February 7, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that trading in the Xact OMXC25 ETF (UCITS ETF) commences on Nasdaq Copenhagen*. Xact C25 ETF is issued by Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB and distributed by Handelsbanken Denmark. Xact C25 ETF is traded under ISIN code SE0011452127, has the Trading Code XACTC25, and is the first ETF to be accepted for trading on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB is a Swedish fund company specializing in index management. Already in 2000, Xact launched the first ETF in Sweden and thus became the first in the Nordic region to offer ETFs. Today, approximately SEK 30 billion is under management in 15 ETFs, making Xact the Nordic region's leading provider of ETFs. "I am very proud that Xact is the first to list an ETF on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Stock Exchange. It allows investors to easily buy and sell a basket with the 25 largest and most traded Danish listed shares in real time. It is a cost-effective investment for investors because of low administrative costs," said Pär Nürnberg, CEO of Xact Asset Management. Handelsbanken is a distributor of XACT C25 ETF and one of the largest banks in the Nordic region and among the strongest in the world. No major Nordic bank is rated higher by the international credit rating agencies. Handelsbanken's home markets are Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK and in addition, the bank is represented in all major financial centers in more than 20 countries. "Xact has the experience of pioneering a new market - this time in Denmark with the XACT C25 ETF. We are pleased to be able to distribute a requested product type to the market that provides even more choice to investors, whether professional og retail," said Esben Bøgeholdt Kæmpegaard, Head of Wealth Products in Handelsbanken Denmark. Helena Wedin, Head of ETF/ETP Europe said: "We are proud and pleased to welcome Xact as a new issuer in our Nasdaq Copenhagen market. As the first ETF issuer in the Nordics we have a longstanding partnership with Xact, and we are grateful and enthusiastic to be able to leverage this knowledge and experience into Denmark by offering Xact a similar market and set of products over time. We are looking forward to be able to grow this market together with issuers, members and investors." *Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: + Javier Lopez Garrido + Mobile +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707655