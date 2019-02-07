The Top Company in Endpoint Security is Working to Protect The Leaders in Formula One from Cyberattacks

CrowdStrike Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced a Global Partnership with five-time consecutive FIA Formula One World Constructors' Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to protect the team from cyberattacks.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport will use CrowdStrike's technology platform, CrowdStrike Falcon, and services at their facility in Brackley in Northamptonshire, UK and onsite at race and testing days around the world.

"Formula One is a highly data-intensive sport and winning teams know that by leveraging and protecting vast amounts of critical data they can create a true competitive advantage," said George Kurtz, chief executive officer and co-founder at CrowdStrike. "We believe the partnership between Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and CrowdStrike is setting a new standard in motorsport and cybersecurity. It is an example of a world-beating team striving for excellence in a sophisticated and highly competitive world like Formula One, turning to the world leader in large-scale cloud-delivered cybersecurity to protect its massive infrastructure on race day and throughout the year."

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport manages huge amounts of information each car produces 500 GB of data alone during an average Grand Prix weekend with a further 5-10 TB produced per week at the factory. Additionally, their operations are founded on a complex network of geographically dispersed workforce and facilities, opening up exposure to cyberattacks. CrowdStrike Falcon solves these challenges by enabling critical threat protection by immediate seamless deployments across thousands of endpoints all via its native cloud architecture.

"Formula One is a highly technical sport where Intellectual Property is fundamental to creating and sustaining competitive advantage," said Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive officer, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. "To win, we need complete confidence in the information and infrastructure that drive our team. I am delighted to have CrowdStrike as our cybersecurity provider and partner."

"Major global sporting events around the world are the target of widespread cyberattacks and the more successful a team is, the more likely they are to be the targets of hackers and eCrime actors looking for intellectual property or notoriety," said Kurtz. "CrowdStrike is excited to be the team to protect against these attacks damaging the reputation and operation of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, enabling them to focus on what they do best: winning races and championships."

Be sure to follow our journey this season via Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook; and follow the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In North America, CrowdStrike is the Official Internet Cloud Security Provider of the SRO America Championships, a premier sportscar racing series. George Kurtz is the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge GTSA Champion and will enter his third full season of racing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 starting in March. For more details visit: https://www.crowdstrikeracing.com/

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One World Championship the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world. Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 21 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport set new benchmarks for F1 success on its way to winning the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. During those five Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 74 wins, 147 podiums, 84 pole positions, 33 fastest laps and 39 one-two finishes from 100 race starts.

www.MercedesAMGF1.com

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon instantly correlates 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There's much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

You can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting your free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

Follow CrowdStrike Racing.

2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon, CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent, Falcon Prevent, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight, Falcon Insight, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover, Falcon Discover, CrowdStrike Falcon X, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS, Falcon DNS, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch, Falcon OverWatch, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight and Falcon Spotlight are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005209/en/

Contacts:

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Dominic Cook, +44 7557 649 770

Dominic.cook@crowdstrike.com

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

Bradley Lord, +44 (0) 7785 682 893

blord@mercedesamgf1.com