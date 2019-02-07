sprite-preloader
Official Launch of ORTUS, Bithumb Global OTC Desk

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bithumb Global Limited, a Hong Kong-based entity, announced the official launch of its block deal, matchmaking service catering to institutional clients under the Ortus brand. Institutions will undergo a strict onboarding process, whereby sufficient KYC and AML documentation must be supplied by the applicants.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809782/Ortus___Bithumb_Global_Limited.jpg

'Institutions trading digital assets need to open accounts at exchanges and OTC desks around the world; however, there is no real solution for an aggregated liquidity provider or a trusted interdealer where Institutions can trade these assets. To fill this market gap, Ortus will operate to allow institutions to buy and sell digital assets through a network of global liquidity providers and benefit from a competitive and best price execution service.' said Rahul Khanna, Director.

Once approved and onboarded, clients will enjoy the following services offered by Ortus:

  • Monitored fund transfers from insured, custodian wallet and a US-based bank account
  • Competitive pricing from the world's largest OTC desks and liquidity providers.
  • Responsive, attentive support from a global team of Business Development Managers (BDM), from onboarding to trade execution and settlement
  • Global offices in Asia, Europe, America and Australia
  • Support from BDMs whose backgrounds range from legal, asset management, investment banking, FX and OTC trading desks

About Ortus

Bithumb Global Limited, a Hong Kong-based entity, owns the rights to the Ortus brand. Ortus is a block deal, matchmaking service specifically for institutional clients around the world.

Contact

inquiry@ortus.global
www.ortus.global


© 2019 PR Newswire