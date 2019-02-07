BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the February Edition of Gigabit Magazine

NORWICH, England, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company, BizClik Media, has published its latest edition of Gigabit magazine .

This month's magazine takes an exclusive look at how companies across the globe are adopting technologies like AI, big data and cloud computing to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Our cover star this month is Liberty Global, the telecom giant behind brands such as Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC.

As the industry undergoes mammoth changes, Duncan Macdonald, Vice President of Consumer Solutions and Digital Transformation at Liberty Global, discusses how technologies like AI are fueling digital disruption in the telecom space.

"I know people say it's overhyped but I think in the next two or three years AI will be absolutely key to personalisation," says Macdonald.

Elsewhere in the magazine, leading executives from Dell EMC and McLaren Group discuss how there are four strands to any successful digital transformation - IT transformation, digital transformation, security transformation and workforce transformation.

"We're now in a generation where customer-facing technology and the customer experience is vital," says Dell EMC's Claire Vyvyan. "Whether its cloud-native applications or mobile applications - that's where the true differentiation lies."

On top of this, we also sit down with Fujitsu's Yves de Beauregard to discuss how digital transformation isn't just about technological flair, it's about delivering business results.

For our top 10 ranking this month, we discover the world's richest technology billionaires and investigate how they made their fortunes.

Don't forget to also read our exclusive digital reports on INEA, Nationwide, Aligned Energy and more.

The latest issue of Gigabit can be read here.

About Gigabit

Gigabit is a digital information and media platform for executives and leaders, providing expert insight into the ever expanding space occupied by technology in business.

Packed with deep features and insight from key leaders in business, Gigabit content can be found online or via our exclusive digital magazine, distributed monthly to a select membership of industry leaders around the world.

Technological innovation is now an inescapable facet of business across all industries, and Gigabit serves up a diet of cutting-edge insight via exclusive interviews with CIOs, CTOs and Heads of IT from some of the world's most influential companies.

Gigabit is here to answer and, perhaps more importantly, ask the questions that enterprises need to answer in addressing the challenges and opportunities a dynamic and changing technological landscape represent.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Media Contact:

Laura Mullan

Email: laura.mullan@bizclikmedia.com