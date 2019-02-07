IP rights and licensing specialist unveils R&D activities and extends remit with new service offering to support start-ups and SMEs

IPCom, an Intellectual Property (IP) management and patent licensing company supported by pioneering R&D capabilities, has announced the launch of new and restructured service divisions for the telecoms and technology sectors.

IPCom's new IP Consulting Services will provide SMEs and start-ups with the consulting and practical support needed to develop, patent and monetize new technologies. The comprehensive offering will include IP assessment, due diligence, documentation and assertion. The company has also announced its R&D department, headed up by Martin Hans, Head of Research and Standardization/Development at IPCom.

The moves support IPCom's ongoing efforts to re-balance the power between patent licensees and licensors, shining a light on unfair, anti-competitive practices, and promoting an industry-wide commitment to FRAND (fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory) principles.

Activities will be supported by an R&D team of scientists and engineers dedicated to innovation in the mobile communications sector, and the development and rollout of the new mobile connectivity standard, 5G. Martin Hans is a prolific inventor who has developed together with his current team more than 500 patent families, including more than 50 Standard Essential Patents in GSM, UMTS and LTE communications standards. Hans will continue to oversee IPCom's active contribution to industry bodies focussing on 3GPP, the body currently developing the next generation (5G) of communication standards.

"Now is the perfect time to showcase over two decades' of IPCom's R&D work, and to roll out new services which will help ensure that credit is given to even the smallest companies and innovators behind the big ideas," said Pio Suh, Managing Director, IPCom. "For too long, mega telecoms companies have monopolised the industry, overpowering smaller companies and making it difficult for them to license and get credit for their innovations. However, I'm confident we can turn this on its head.

"Access to ideas shouldn't be dependent on might and capital, and I'm looking forward to developing IPCom's new services, overseeing licensing activity on FRAND terms, and empowering companies to fairly and transparently monetize their ideas," Suh finished.

Part of IPCom's management team of business leaders, IP experts, legal practitioners, and telecommunications engineers, Suh works alongside Bernhard Frohwitter, co-founder; Christoph A. Schoeller, co-founder; and Martin Hans, Head of Research and Standardization/Development. Suh will support IPCom's corporate expansion, including a number of key upcoming additions to its team.

-ENDS-

About IPCom

IPCom GmbH Co. KG is an intellectual property (IP) rights licensing and technology R&D company, which supports companies with asserting patent rights and concluding patent license agreements on FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) terms. IPCom holds over 200 patent families in the field of mobile communications, with more than 1,000 patents registered in Europe, the US and Asia, most of which have been granted. Committed to the principles of FRAND, fair play and competitive advantage, IPCom also offers consulting services to companies in the telecoms space, with the aim of levelling the playing field and ensuring those behind the development of standard essential patents (SEPs) are fairly rewarded for their technologies and work.

IPCom is headquartered in Pullach, Munich, Germany, and operates on a global basis.

http://www.ipcom-munich.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005300/en/

Contacts:

IPCom

Media contacts:

Paul Campbell

Babel PR

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

Email: paul@babelpr.com