

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L), in a trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2019, said that its total revenue for the half year is expected to rise by over 12 percent to almost 1.5 billion pounds.



The number of housing completions rose by 5.6 percent to 5,007 from 4,741 last year, while the average selling price increased 6.5 percent to 293,800 pounds from 275,945 pounds a year ago.



The increase in selling price was mainly driven by previous investment in areas of high demand, where average selling prices tend to be higher. In addition, the overall average selling price was positively influenced by a greater number of completions from the company's flagship development at Nine Elms, Battersea.



The weekly reservation rate rose 2.8 percent to 183, the highest ever achieved by the Group in a first half trading period.



Looking ahead, Bellway said it has commenced its second-half trading period in a solid position. In addition to the 12 percent revenue growth and notwithstanding the 5.6 percent growth in the number of legal completions, the company noted that its order book is strong, with a value of 1,171.3 million pounds, comprising 4,587 units.



The company said that together with further controlled investment in work in progress, this should ensure that volume output for the full year will exceed last year's record of 10,307 new homes, although the rate of growth achieved will be determined by the strength of the traditionally strong spring selling season.



For the full financial year, the company's Board still expects the average selling price to be slightly in excess of 290,000 pounds.



'While the forthcoming exit from the EU is providing a degree of wider economic uncertainty, Bellway's balance sheet is solid and the Group retains its ability to respond positively to opportunities in the land market as they arise,' Paul Hampden Smith, Chairman of Bellway said.



The company will announce its interim results on Wednesday, 27 March 2019.



