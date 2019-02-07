sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro 		+0,001
+3,45 %
WKN: A12GA8 ISIN: BMG3775G1380 Ticker-Symbol: TJID 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,03
0,046
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD0,03+3,45 %