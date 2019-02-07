Edison Investment Research - Financials - S&U: S&U's year-end trading statement indicated that FY19 results would be in line with expectations. Motor finance new business has slowed recently reflecting a combination of more intense competition and S&U's maintenance of tighter credit criteria. As a result, FY20 starts with lower receivables than we had assumed, and it also seems prudent to allow for lower growth than previously. Our FY20e EPS is reduced by 4.7% but the prospective ROE remains above 17%.ISIN: GB0007655037

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...