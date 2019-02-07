Jefferies today announced the appointment of Tony White, adding a further experienced Managing Director to its growing UK investment banking team.

Based at the firm's EMEA headquarters in London, Mr. White reports to Philip Noblet, Head of UK Investment Banking, who joined from HSBC in November 2018, bringing over 26 years of banking experience to Jefferies.

Mr. White brings over 18 years of industry experience from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was most recently a Managing Director in the UK corporate broking and investment banking team. Throughout his career, he has been involved in the origination and execution of a broad range of transactions for UK-listed companies across multiple sectors, including Energy Power, Financial Institutions, Business Services, Healthcare and Telecoms Media. Notable recent transactions include the managed separation of Old Mutual, which included the £2.8bn IPO of Quilter plc and listing of Old Mutual Limited, the acquisition of Foster Wheeler by Amec plc and subsequent merger with Wood Group and equity issuances by BT, RSA, Standard Chartered and Serco.

Commenting on Mr. White's hire, Dominic Lester, European Head of Investment Banking, said, "This appointment is a further demonstration of our commitment to the continued expansion of our investment banking business in EMEA, and to providing integrated investment banking services to our UK corporate clients."

Mr. White's appointment brings the number of recent Investment Banking Managing Director hires in EMEA to 17, including four Managing Directors to further strengthen Jefferies' UK investment banking business.

