Chris Evans Launches RunFestRun

The new Virgin Radio DJ looks to follow up his success of CarFest with exciting new running festival

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio DJ Chris Evans and the good people of Virgin Radio have announced the launch of a new running and music festival called RunFestRun.

Billed as 'Britain's biggest running party', the family-friendly festival will take place from 31 May - 2 June this year in the beautiful grounds of Bowood House and Gardens.

With a line-up of well-known bands and DJs to be announced shortly, the three-day camping festival will include running routes ranging from an immersive 2.5K fun run through to a timed half marathon.

"It's been so fantastic and exciting to be back on Virgin Radio and part of that joy has been launching RunFestRun," said Chris Evans.

He continued: "We want people to join us for a jam-packed weekend of running while having a great time outdoors with friends and family. Whether it is your first run or your hundredth, grab your trainers and join us for the nation's big, new running party."

Paula Radcliffe and Steve Cram are both signed up to RunFestRun and the pair of running legends cannot wait to be involved in the exciting new festival.

"RunFestRun is a great opportunity for family and friends to come and enjoy running in the most stunning of settings. With something for the whole family, whether you're an active runner or just an enthusiastic supporter, we can't wait to welcome everyone to this weekend of fun, achievement and bucket loads of laughs," said Steve Cram.

Paula Radcliffe, who will be running with her family at RunFestRun added: "With stunning running routes through the bluebell woods and forest of rhododendrons in the grounds and what I believe is going to be a great music line-up, RunFestRun really will be an unmissable festival for music fans and runners alike."