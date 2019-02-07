There are indications the Trump administration may be closing in on a deal with Chinese authorities but, for now, the trade war goes on. From pv magazine USA. On February 6, 2018, the Trump administration implemented 30% global tariffs on imported solar cells and modules, almost a year after then-U.S.-owned Suniva filed with trade authorities requesting action. The tariffs have been one of the biggest economic hits the U.S. solar industry has suffered to date and well before they took effect, module prices had increased and projects were being delayed. On Tuesday night, U.S. president Donald Trump ...

