HyperX signs deal with Marco Reus, German League Soccer Star

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced German league football star Marco Reus as the latest HyperX global ambassador. Marco will exclusively be wearing HyperX gaming headsets and using HyperX keyboards, mice and mousepads while gaming, streaming and on the road during the season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005183/en/

Soccer Player Marco Reus Announced as HyperX Brand Ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marco, who plays for Germany's international football team and his home city team of Borussia Dortmund, was voted to be featured on the cover of FIFA 2017 by the game's community last year. In his limited free time, Marco loves playing Call of Duty, NBA and FIFA on his console and most recently experimenting with FIFA on his mobile. Marco joins HyperX's growing list of brand ambassadors who are also passionate gamers including Tottenham and England footballer, Dele Alli and award-winning artist Post Malone, American football player Juju Smith-Schuster, NBA basketball players Gordon Hayward, Joel Embiid, De'Aaron Fox and many streamers and esports professionals.

"Gaming has become such a big part of our day to day lives, from playing on my mobile to coming home after training and playing a few hours of FIFA with friends after training," said Marco Reus. "I am happy to be joining the HyperX family. Their products not only immerse me in the game but also help me to crush the competition. I am looking forward to a successful partnership with HyperX in the future."

Marco, who signed a two-year deal with HyperX, is set to be featured in many of the marketing campaigns planned this year and is expected to become part of the HyperX 2019 We're All Gamers campaign, which includes music, sports and esports ambassadors and their illustrated gaming personas.

"With our quality gaming gear, we have managed to secure some of the world's most high-profile gaming enthusiasts and we couldn't be more excited to have Marco join the HyperX team," said Daniel Kelley, HyperX director corporate marketing. "We aim to appeal to all gamers regardless of platform. Whether you play on PC, console or mobile, HyperX has the products to help gamers reach their full potential."

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity; learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief We're All Gamers

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor's Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston's press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005183/en/

Contacts:

Mark Tekunoff

HyperX

714-438-2791

mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Carla Mancebo

Walt Company for HyperX

408-369-7200 x1049

cmancebo@walt.com