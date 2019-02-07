Network Management Systems Market Worth $11.94 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global network management systems market size is expected to reach USD 11.94 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing adoption of network management systems by data centers to enhance performance and eliminate downtime risks, coupled with rising demand for high quality of services (QoS), irrespective of the industry vertical, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America emerged as the largest regional market with a revenue share exceeding 30.0% in 2018. Operators in the region are investing aggressively in rolling out 5G infrastructure to cater to growing demand for higher bandwidth

The Asia Pacific network management systems market is expected to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to proliferation of smartphones, continued rollout of cellular and broadband networks, and burgeoning popularity of cloud-based solutions and services and Internet of Things (IoT)

The SMEs segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period in line with rising popularity of SDN among SMEs to streamline business processes and enhance business performance

The cloud-based segment is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period as more and more enterprises continue to realize scalability and cost-effectiveness of cloud-based NMS solutions

Various e-health projects aimed at connecting hospitals and mobile healthcare units in order to ensure efficient and easy-to-access healthcare services to people are anticipated to propel the growth of the healthcare segment over the forecast period

Key market players, such as Nokia Corporation.; SolarWinds Inc.; and IBM Corporation, are focusing on launching innovative solutions compatible with upcoming 5G standards.

As the global marketplace continues to expand, enterprises are increasingly getting dependent on networking resources to retain their competitiveness. As such, NMS can help in obtaining complete network visibility, monitoring operational performance, ensuring security, preventing unauthorized access, and performing predictive maintenance activities.

Soaring need for an agile and secure infrastructure to operate effectively in sophisticated business environment is predicted to stoke the demand for these solutions and services over the forecast period. Vendors of NMS solutions are also expected to witness significant opportunities over the forecast period as small & medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to deploy wireless and wired LAN infrastructure across as part of their efforts to adopt cloud-based solutions, reduce overall infrastructure costs, and ensure an easy access to data.

Prominent players in the network management software market are particularly promoting their cloud-based NMS solutions by establishing partnerships in response to customers' demands for robust, scalable, and flexible solutions. For instance, in 2017, Riverbed Technology, Inc. established a partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd to provide Huawei CloudEPN with Riverbed SteelHead combined solutions that will help customers simplify network management in this cloud era. However, availability of free and open-source NMS solutions and budget issues faced by enterprises while deploying NMS are anticipated to hinder the growth of the NMS market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global network management systems market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise, vertical, and regional:

- NMS Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Solutions

Configuration management



Performance management



Security management



Fault management



Accounting management

Services

Consulting



Integration & Implementation



Training, Support & Maintenance

- NMS Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

-NMS Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Large Enterprises



SMEs

-NMS Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Government



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Transportation & Logistics



Retail



Media & communication



Others

-NMS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil





Argentina



MEA ( Middle East & Africa )

