

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $175.0 million, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $129.5 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171.8 million or $3.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $952.5 million from $974.6 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $171.8 Mln. vs. $155.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.03 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q4): $952.5 Mln vs. $974.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX