Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 7
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 06-February-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|180.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|181.37p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 06-February-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|69.74p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|70.16p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.46m
|Borrowing Level:
|21%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
