Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.30p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---