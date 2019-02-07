Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 06-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1854.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 1867.23p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1808.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 1821.61p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---