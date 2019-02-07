sprite-preloader
07.02.2019 | 12:58
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 6

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 06-February-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1854.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1867.23p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1808.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1821.61p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

© 2019 PR Newswire