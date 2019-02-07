Over 35% revenue growth in first two years and capacity increase to 100 billion parts annually.

Nexperia, the global leader in discretes, logic and MOSFET devices, today announced that in just two years as a standalone company, it is significantly out-performing the market, achieving growth figures of over 35%, introducing more new products and expanding its annual manufacturing capacity to more than 100 billion parts. Increased investment has led to an increase in market share as the company has been able to fulfill customer demand.

In its two years as an independent company, Nexperia also launched over 1500 products. These new discretes, logic and MOSFET parts were successfully introduced in the market, and the company is winning new business with leading companies in existing and new market sectors. Comments CEO Frans Scheper: "We are proud of our history, which goes back very nearly 100 years to well-known names such as Philips and NXP, but now as a stand-alone company we can pursue our own strategy and goals and achieve even more. As a result, we are on a fast track to become a 2 BUSD player by 2021".

Over the last 18 months, the industry has generally experienced shortages. To counter this, Nexperia has significantly expanded capacity at its Guangdong, China, facility and strongly increased wafer output at its front end fabs in Hamburg and Manchester. Frans Scheper: "We have been able to grow our market share because we invested at the right time in new facilities", he explains, "growing output by almost 20% in the last two years". Importantly, the majority of Nexperia's products are manufactured to exceed the demands of the automotive standard, AEC-Q100/101."

One of Nexperia's primary markets is Automotive, and the company has fully committed to a program of increasing its already-burgeoning portfolio of fully-qualified parts for this demanding sector. It is also well-positioned in the consumer, communications and industrial markets. As a technology leader, this year Nexperia is entering the GaN market with compelling new products.

Distribution also plays a highly-strategic role in the way Nexperia serves its clients, reaching a record 1 BUSD resales milestone in 2018. Global partners including Future, Avnet, WPI and Arrow are a vital part of the Nexperia team.

"We congratulate Frans and the entire Nexperia team for this remarkable accomplishment", said Robert Miller, Future Electronics' CEO. "Future Electronics has been part of the Nexperia extended family for over 20 years. We value and appreciate the strong relationships we have developed with Frans and the team and wish our friends at Nexperia continued success."

Avnet CEO, Bill Amelio added: "For 50 years, Avnet and Nexperia have met the changing needs of customers with Nexperia's full product portfolio of leading edge discretes, logic and MOSFET devices and with Avnet's unique end-to-end ecosystem. We congratulate Nexperia on this milestone and look forward to continuing to serve the industry together."

WPI's CEO, Mike Chang commented: "Congratulations to Nexperia's breakthrough of 1 BUSD POS in 2018. As the biggest distributor for this esteemed company, WPI has been successfully working with Nexperia in serving the greater China market and achieving double digit growth for years. WPI is proud and willing to keep co-working with Nexperia to develop more business, especially in the Automotive and Industrial market segments."

Concludes Frans Scheper: "In this ever-connected world, Nexperia is working worldwide with leading companies, delivering products that enable those ground-breaking ICs to function in real applications. Building on our strong foundations we are now able to take our place as an independent company, delivering parts that compete with the very best in terms of quality and efficiency."

