The panel fab, with a production capacity of 200 MW, is in Vinnytsia, central Ukraine. The factory's capacity is expected to double by the end of the year.Ukrainian renewable energy company Kness Group has announced its PV module factory in Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine, has started manufacturing activity. Kness said the €5 million facility was constructed in 12 months, and its production lines were installed by China's National Institute, which claims to be one of the world's leading renewable energy technology centers. The factory produces framed and frameless 60 and 72-cell PV modules ...

