State-owned utility Hydro-Quebec will deploy its first 10 MW of ground-mounted solar to test the technology at the province's latitude. The hydropower company is also using storage to better manage winter peak demand. Bifacial modules will be included in both projects.Power company Hydro-Quebec will build two solar parks with a combined capacity of 10 MW, the state-owned utility has told pv magazine. The two installations, the French-speaking province's first ground-mounted megawatt-sized solar plants, are intended to enable the utility to test PV technology "at the region's latitude". The ...

