NNIT A/S 4/2019 Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

Notice convening NNIT Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on:

Thursday March 7, 2019 at 2.00 pm (CET)

at NNIT A/S, Østmarken 3A, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors and Appendix B: Remuneration Policy is attached.

Board of Directors - proposed changes in composition

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Peter Haahr, Christian Kanstrup, Eivind Kolding and Caroline Serfass to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman and Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Election of the employee representatives to the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S for the period 2019-2023 has taken place. The following members have been elected for the next four years: Brankica Markovic, Anders Vidstrup and Trine Io Bjerregaard.

The following members have been elected as alternates: Camilla Krabbe Kongsted, Kenn Jensen and Henrik Vienberg Andersen.

The newly elected employee representatives will join the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S following the Annual General Meeting on March 7, 2019. At the same time the employee elected member of the Board of Directors Henrik Vienberg Andersen will continue as alternate.

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Klaus Hosbond Skovrup

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3079 3555

ksko@nnit.com

Press:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,214 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients (December, 2018).

For more information please visit www.nnit.com

Attachment