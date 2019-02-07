sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 07.02.2019

10,494 Euro		-0,258
-2,40 %
WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 Ticker-Symbol: 2GH 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing Biclonics, innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Mark Throsby, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum Oncology Day on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available for a limited time.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Jillian Connell
Merus N.V.
617-955-4716
j.connell@merus.nl


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)