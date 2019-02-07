Ganapati plc - Directorate Change

7 February 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Directors of Ganapati are pleased to announce the appointment of Yutaka Iwakiri, as Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Yutaka Iwakiri, (Director)

Yutaka is CEO of Ganapati Neo OU, the Estonian company which develops games for Ganapati clients. He began his career in 2008 at Disney Interactive Studios, USA, developing and marketing video games on major consoles such as Microsoft, Nintendo, PlayStation and exhibiting the company's video games at E3. In 2010 he established his own business entering various entertainment industries. He worked with a range of high-profile clients for prime-time television programs, managing and marketing various Japanese artist as well.

Yutaka has a B.A. degree in Sociology from California State University, Long Beach, USA.

Tony Drury, Chairman said "We are delighted to welcome Mr Yutaka Iwakiri to the Board of Directors. He joins us at a time of exciting developments in the Company's products and his skills will be of great value to the Board."

Yutaka Iwakiri current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) Ganapati Neo OU

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820