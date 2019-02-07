

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $194 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $190 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.04 billion from $1.85 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $190 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX